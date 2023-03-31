Did Manuela Escobar attempt suicide?

The turbulent life of Pablo Escobar’s only daughter.

What we know about Manuela Escobar’s life and mental health struggles.

Did Manuela Escobar try to commit suicide? The life of the only daughter of Pablo Escobar, one of the most wanted and feared criminals of all time, changed forever on December 2, 1993, when her father was shot in the head by Colombian armed forces.

That day, the life that Manuela knew for nine years ended suddenly. All of the luxuries, the excesses and the perception she had of her father ended in a second, giving way to a new chapter. From that day on, her identity changed forever, and she adopted the name Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos.

The first years of Manuela Escobar’s life

Little is known about Manuela Escobar’s life. However, some journalists close to the family of the most wanted capo of all time say that from the time she was a child, Manuela was surrounded by luxury and sheltered by the love of her father, who never skimped on gifts for his only daughter.

According to some sources, Manuela Escobar was used to seeing all her wishes fulfilled: from receiving a ‘unicorn’ for one of her birthdays to traveling to any city to satisfy a food craving. However, one of the most shocking anecdotes was about the time Pablo Escobar started a bonfire using wads of bills to protect Manuela from the cold.