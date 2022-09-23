Sad news in show business.

Manuel Vallicella, a well-known face on international television, took his own life.

The renowned Italian tattoo artist and influencer worked as a tronista for Women and Men and Vice Versa. Manuel Vallicella dies by suicide. It seems that the bad news has no end. On social media, the sad tragic end of the renowned Italian tattoo artist and influencer Manuel Vallicella, was announced. He was a well-known face on international television, who worked as a tronista on Men and Women and Vice Versa. According to Marca, his friend, the DJ Enrico Ciriaci, confirmed Manuel’s death at just 35 years old: “Goodbye, dude. Too good for this damn life. Broken.” Immediately, condolences and farewell messages arrived. Rest in peace… Manuel Vallicella took his own life According to Marca, Manuel Vallicella took his own life after losing his mother just three years ago. “Manuel Vallicella, ex-tronista with a heart of gold, has passed away… he was only 35 years old! He still had a life ahead of him… I only hope that he is in the arms of his beloved mother… I have no words,” wrote blogger Amedeo Venza. Ludovica Valli, a young woman whom Manuel liked in his first appearance in this television show in 2016, expressed herself as follows: “I am speechless. I will never forget your shyness and sweet eyes, meeting you was an honor. You can rest now, may the earth be light to you. Manuel, good trip. You will remain forever in my heart. I send you and I will continue to send you, up there, always, our hugs.”

His last post "If you want peace, prepare for war," wrote Manuel Vallicella in his description on his official Instagram account, where he was close to reaching half a million followers. He had just over 500 posts. His last one appeared on on September 13. "You can say a lot without saying anything," said the Italian tattoo artist and influencer along with a photo where he looks serious, but with a slight smile, and staring at the camera. "Beautiful soul, may you rest in peace," wrote the renowned Italian actress Cristina Plevani

Who was Manuel Vallicella? Manuel Vallicella rose to fame in 2016 when he unsuccessfully duped Ludovica Valli on Women and Men and Vice Versa. But not everything was a failure for him, since thanks to his sympathy he won the hearts of the public. So Maria De Filippi offered him the role of tronista (person who occupies a throne in the sense of a prominent seat in a television set) in this same space. Enrico Ciriaci had previously commented that his friend had suffered from depression since his mother died and that he had changed after her departure. What is striking is that nobody knew if he had a partner or not, because he was very reserved.

No one suspected that Manuel Vallicella would take his own life The DJ himself commented that in the call he had with Manuel Vallicella, which would be the last time he spoke with him, he did not suspect that he would take his own life days later, because he did not sense anything different from the conversations he had previously had: “He was good at masking emotions. Manuel had a hectic life. He was always alone. We never thought he would come to this end. Also Manuel had always been a boy full of life.” “We were all shocked, we never expected it. Manuel had appeared on Men and Women and Vice Versa, the Italian version, he was little known and had that minimum of fame, also for that reason no one never have imagined this. I know it’s hard to lose a person, but he was 35 years old, not 10, life goes on. I guess he had a weakness at the time. He had no particular problems, not even with work or health. He didn’t take drugs and was healthy as a fish. I am speechless,” said Enrico Ciriaci