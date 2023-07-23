Manuel Long arrested for the murder of his friend Jaime Torres

Manuel Long was arrested for the murder of Jaime Torres.

Torres was found outside a hospital in Sierra Vista, AZ.

Another terrifying crime is closer to being solved with the arrest of 21-year-old Manuel Long. He is the main suspect in the murder of his friend Jaime Torres in Arizona.

An investigation led the Sierra Vista Police Department officers to arrest 21-year-old Manuel Long for the murder of his friend Jaime Torres.

The arrest records indicate 19-year-old Hispanic young man was shot to death on June 9, in an apartment complex on Coronado Road in Sierra Vista, Arizona.