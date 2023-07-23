Manuel Long arrested for the murder of his friend Jaime Torres
Manuel Long was arrested for the murder of his friend Jaime Torres. Torres was found outside a hospital in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
- Manuel Long was arrested for the murder of Jaime Torres.
- Torres was found outside a hospital in Sierra Vista, AZ.
- For more true crime listen to Crímenes de Terror on Oyénos Audio.
Another terrifying crime is closer to being solved with the arrest of 21-year-old Manuel Long. He is the main suspect in the murder of his friend Jaime Torres in Arizona.
If you like true crime stories, listen to Crímenes de Terror on Oyénos Audio. It explores the stories behind the most terrifying serial killers in the history of the United States.
Listen to Crímenes de Terror on Óyenos Audio from MundoNOW
An investigation led the Sierra Vista Police Department officers to arrest 21-year-old Manuel Long for the murder of his friend Jaime Torres.
The arrest records indicate 19-year-old Hispanic young man was shot to death on June 9, in an apartment complex on Coronado Road in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition
Torres was admitted in critical condition to the Canyon Vista Medical Center. Minutes later, doctors pronounced him dead. For hours the investigators kept the area where the shooting occurred cordoned off.
In the end, Sierra Vista Police public information officer Scott Borgstadt told local media.: “The incident will remain under investigation. There is no other information at this time.”
Long was identified as the owner of the gun used in the shooting
As promised, the case remained active and on June 30 police announced the arrest of the main suspect and identified him as Manuel Long, a 21-year-old resident of Sierra Vista.
«Long was identified as the owner of the weapon used in the shooting and was known to Torres,» the police said in a statement. Witnesses said in the affidavit that Long was with a woman, who took Torres to the hospital. She has not yet been identified.
Jaime Torres was about to fulfill his dream
Manuel Long was incarcerated in the Cochise County Jail where he faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and influencing a witness. Jaime Torres is remembered in the community for his kindness and his passion for cars.
According to his family: “While he was in high school, Jimmy was inspired by his auto shop teachers to become a mechanic. He was about to fulfill the dream when his life was cut short.» Detectives are still investigating the motive for the attack.