Mane de la Parra asks for compassion for his friend Pablo Lyle.

He says that it was all a terrible accident.

Lyle’s colleagues who have asked for mercy for the actor.

In this difficult ordeal that Pablo Lyle has been facing, not only has he had to confront all the changes in his life, but also his family and close friends have been suffering from the actor’s absence.

A few days ago, Pablo’s relatives said that they had not been able to see the actor since the day he was found guilty. But now, it was Lyle’s very special friend and fellow actor who sent a message asking for compassion for him.

Mane de la Parra asks for mercy for his friend Pablo Lyle

In a recent interview, the Mexican actor Mane de la Parra sent an emotional and heartbreaking message asking for compassion for his good friend who, after spending three years under house arrest, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

According to Univision Noticias, the actor hopes that people are aware that what happened with Pablo Lyle was totally and completely an accident: "I hope that the people who are making that decision appeal to their hearts, appeal to the fact that it was a tragedy, an accident, it was something that no one ever wanted to happen for everyone involved," he said.