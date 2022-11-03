Search

Actor Mane de la Parra asks for compassion for Pablo Lyle: "It was an accident"

Actor Mane de la Parra asks for compassion for Pablo Lyle: “It was an accident”

 
  • Mane de la Parra asks for compassion for his friend Pablo Lyle.
  • He says that it was all a terrible accident.
  • Lyle’s colleagues who have asked for mercy for the actor.

In this difficult ordeal that Pablo Lyle has been facing, not only has he had to confront all the changes in his life, but also his family and close friends have been suffering from the actor’s absence.

A few days ago, Pablo’s relatives said that they had not been able to see the actor since the day he was found guilty. But now, it was Lyle’s very special friend and fellow actor who sent a message asking for compassion for him.

Mane de la Parra asks for mercy for his friend Pablo Lyle

Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle
PHOTO: Instagram

In a recent interview, the Mexican actor Mane de la Parra sent an emotional and heartbreaking message asking for compassion for his good friend who, after spending three years under house arrest, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

According to Univision Noticias, the actor hopes that people are aware that what happened with Pablo Lyle was totally and completely an accident: “I hope that the people who are making that decision appeal to their hearts, appeal to the fact that it was a tragedy, an accident, it was something that no one ever wanted to happen for everyone involved,” he said. Filed Under: Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle

Mane says that he has been close to the actor’s family

Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle
PHOTO: Mezcaliente

Mane, who is the host of the program Mira Quien Baila, took the opportunity to send positive wishes to the relatives of both Pablo Lyle’s wife and the actor himself. “I send a hug and all my love to the families on both sides,” he said.

The actor also stressed that he has been in communication and ‘close’ to Pablo Lyle’s family. Just as Mane De La Parra showed support for his friend, Sherlyn and Michelle Renaud also spoke out before the actor’s sentencing and showed him their full support. Filed Under: Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle

Actress Sherlyn comes out in defense of Lyle

PHOTO: Instagram

After being found guilty, several friends of Pablo Lyle were quite sad to learn that the Mexican actor would lose his freedom. He could imprisoned from nine to 15 years.

Sherlyn wrote a post for the actor along with a photo of herself with him. She said the following: “Pablo is a man Okay, honest, loyal, protector of his family and those he loves, an ear to listen to anything you need, a loving son, a dedicated father, a noble human being, with a good, funny, talented heart.” Filed Under: Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle

Michelle Renaud also sent her support

PHOTO: Instagram

Michelle Renaud starred with Pablo Lyle in the telenovela La Sombra del Pasado and she also gave some statements after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, as she claimed to know him well and said that he is a great person.

“I just want to say that I worked with him for many months and I met a father and husband who gives everything for his family, a great companion, very loving and human like everyone else,” she said on Instagram. According to Quién, although it has been said that Pablo could spend between nine and 15 years in prison, the judge could make the decision to give him a sentence of five, six or seven years, depending on what she thinks is fair. Filed Under: Mane de la Parra compassion Pablo Lyle

Celebrities
Entertainment
