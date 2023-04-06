Man walked into Evansville Walmart carrying a rifle

A man walked into an Indiana Walmart carrying a rifle.

Other shoppers were frightened.

Authorities say the man wasn’t breaking the law.

A man walked into an Evansville, Indiana Walmart carrying a rifle and panicking shoppers. Customers immediately informed store employees that there was an armed man walking around the store. Given recent events in the US, where gun violence and mass shootings are becoming more frequent, people are scared when they see someone with a gun.

From January to March alone, there have been around 136 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence File. One of the most recent and horrifying occurred in Nashville, Tennessee when Audrey Hale entered a Christian school and murdered three children and three adults.

MAN ENTERED WALMART CARRYING A RIFLE

The Evansville Police Department told 14 News that the man entered the store with the weapon in a sling over his shoulder. The authorities indicated that he did not brandish the weapon or show any intent to use it.

“A man in Evansville, IN attempted to walk in a Walmart store with a rifle strapped over his shoulder, but with Wm’s no guns policy and police being there he was stopped, asked to leave the store he did no scene no arrest end of story,” a resident tweeted.