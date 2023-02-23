A Mexican immigrant couldn’t say goodbye to his grandparents.

He returned to his hometown to find that everything had changed.

His reaction went viral on TikTok. Thousands of Mexicans leave their native country to go to the United States in search of the American dream. Some of them manage to establish themselves and have the life they want. Others are forced to return when they can’t find what they were looking for. The case of a migrant named Ángel has moved many people, since he returned to Mexico and found that some of his relatives had died. His reaction went went viral on TikTok. Ángel’s grandparents had died A Mexican immigrant moved social media by saying that, after 26 years in the United States, he returned to Mexico to visit his grandparents Simón and Tita, but they had passed away. With a series of videos he showed the difficult news that awaited him back in his home country. “After 26 years I was able to go to Mexico and visit my grandparents,” the video begins in voice-over mode. Ángel began to shout outside his grandparents’ house: “Amaita, I’m here! Simon, I’m here! Ma Mela, I’m here! I’m Angelito,” but no one answered him.

He took one last tour In a second video Ángel takes a tour of what appears to be his grandparents’ house. He and some other people go room by room and you can see how it is dilapidated and seems totally abandoned. After that, he starts recording in one of the rooms. He then shows pictures of what appears to be his family before he decided to go to the United States.

He visited them in the pantheon A voice-over said: “Oh grandparents! If only I had the opportunity to see them again. I would hug them with all my might and tell them how much I love them. Maybe like I never did. I would turn my phone off and sit for hours listening to their stories and advice.” In the third video he showed what moved everyone, Ángel went to the pantheon to visit his grandparents’ grave. “After 26 years I was able to go to Mexico and I was able to give my grandparents a hug. It was not the longed-for hug that I wanted. I visited them in their new house.”

How did he react? “A place you wouldn’t want to go. The pantheon. What I received was a cold hug, one of those that freeze your soul and heart. But I know that they take care of me from heaven. Papa Simon. Mama Tita. Papa Juan. Mama Mela. Grandpa Alexander. I miss you,” he wrote in the TikTok video. In the images you can see how Ángel tries to hug the graves of his relatives. “I felt like they were going to be at home.” “You made me scream.” “How sad, they sure expected to see him again.” “Crying for strangers is my passion.”