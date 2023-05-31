Young man kills his uncle during argument over Chivas vs. Tigres match

A man killed his uncle after his team lost a soccer match.

The young man stabbed his uncle to death during an argument.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

A family in Mexico is in mourning after watching the classic Chivas vs. Tigres match, which took place over the weekend. According to local media, a young man stabbed his uncle to death for making negative comments about the game.

Unfortunately, sometimes sports fans take their team loyalty too far and it can end in tragedy. Recently a brawl in a soccer stadium resulted in multiple fatalities and the game had to be suspended.

YOUNG MAN STABS HIS UNCLE OVER CHIVAS VS. TIGRES MATCH

The final between the Chivas and the Tigres, which was a fun event for thousands of people, ended in tragedy for a family in Guadalajara. According to initial reports, a young man murdered his uncle during an argument over the match.

Apparently, he became enraged after his uncle began to make fun of the fact that the Chivas team lost to the Tigres of Nuevo León. The incident occurred in the Agustín Yáñez neighborhood of Guadalajara.