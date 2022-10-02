Texas man kills his brother during a foolish argument over moving a car
David Evaristo accused of shooting his brother over moving a car. Police say the shooting was over a "nonsense" argument.
A Houston resident was accused of shooting and killing his brother “over moving their vehicles,” local Texas media reported on Monday. The unfortunate incident is being investigated.
David Evaristo Acosta, 22, and his brother, 24, who was not identified by authorities, had an argument last Sunday morning at a house in the Heights area. The address is 1423 Oxford Street. The suspect is charged with murder in the 178th State District Court, according to El Nuevo Dia.
HOW DID THE TRAGEDY HAPPEN?
During the fight, Acosta pulled out a gun and shot his brother multiple times. Alexander Vinogradov, a Houston Police detective, told ABC-13 that the fight escalated over “nonsense.” “Over moving their vehicles, which led to one brother being shot, ”explained the detective.
Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence against each other. The suspect fled after the shooting, but officers located his vehicle a short time later. Acosta turned himself in and was arrested without further incident. Investigators said both brothers lived at the residence.
WHAT DID THE POLICE SAY?
The police report stated: “The identity of the 24-year-old victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”
HPD Homicide Division detectives D. Crowder and A. Vinogradov reported: “The suspect and a family member were engaged in a verbal argument at the residence at the previous address when Acosta pulled out a gun and shot the family member. Paramedics declared the man deceased. Acosta fled the scene, but officers observed his vehicle a short time later and eventually took him into custody without further incident.” Filed Under: Kill Brother Texas