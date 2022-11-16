Man finds his wife sleeping in a car with another man.

Furious, Jeffrey Avilés took out his gun and began shooting.

The man that was with his wife ran away. What would you do if you found your spouse sleeping in a car with another person? Surely you wouldn’t like that at all and anyone would be enraged. But be careful, because many things could depend on your reaction, including your your freedom or even your own life. Jeffrey Avilés Sánchez, 30, has just learned that tremendous lesson, albeit too late, since he is currently incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia. He was charged with aggravated assault after a bizarre violent incident involving his estranged wife. Sanchez was looking for his wife first thing in the morning It turns out that Jeffrey and his wife had been separated for a few weeks and, therefore, he was living elsewhere. On the day of the incident he arrived early, at what used to be his home, to see his children. He was shocked to see an unfamiliar car outside his property in Buford. He got a little closer to it to see if he saw anything suspicious and his jaw dropped when he realized that there were two people sleeping inside. His wife was in the backseat and a guy who he’d never seen before was in the front.

He banged on the windows Faced with such a scene, Jeffrey began banging on the windows with his open hands, which woke them both up. The woman lowered one of the windows to try to calm him down, but her husband was enraged at what he was seeing. The suspect began to ask his wife what she was doing with the man in the car, but she apparently couldn’t give him a valid explanation. which made him even angrier. He took out his gun and fired several times into the air. Hearing the noise, the driver opened the door and began to run, like a soul pursued by the devil himself.

He ran to a gas station where he asked for help. The man, whose relationship with Sanchez’a wife is not specified in the report by Gwinnett Police Department, ran as fast as he could to a nearby gas station. From there, he borrowed a cell phone, because he left his phone in the car, and called 911. When the first patrol cars arrived at the gas station, he told them what had happened. The police went to the home to see if the woman was okay, as they feared the worst.

Man finds his wife sleeping in a car with another man Fortunately, the woman was unharmed. She didn't have even a single scratch. She told police the same thing told him the same thing as the guy who who was in the car with her so they decided to start looking for Sanchez to find out what he had to say. They called his cell phone several times, but he did not answer. When they finally reached him, he explained that he had been upset to find his wife in a car with a strange man but denied firing his gun. They did not believe him and asked him to turn himself in because they had an arrest warrant. That was how he ended up in prison without bail.