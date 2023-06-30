Madonna was found unresponsive in her home on Saturday.

She was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Madonna’s family gives an update on her condition.

Madonna’s family gives an update on her condition: The international superstar was found unresponsive in her home on Wednesday June 28. She was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening bacterial infection.

The ‘Material Girl’ was about to start her Celebration tour, which has been postponed. Now, Madonna’s family has provided an update on her condition.

Madonna was rushed to the hospital last week

Madonna was forced to postpone her Celebration tour after being hospitalized in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection, according to her manager Guy Osseary.

«On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery,» Oseary said in a statement posted on his Instagram account.