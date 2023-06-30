Madonna’s family has an update on the superstar’s condition after she was found unresponsive (PHOTOS)
Madonna was found unresponsive in her home on Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. Her family talks about her condition.
Madonna’s family gives an update on her condition: The international superstar was found unresponsive in her home on Wednesday June 28. She was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening bacterial infection.
The ‘Material Girl’ was about to start her Celebration tour, which has been postponed. Now, Madonna’s family has provided an update on her condition.
Madonna was rushed to the hospital last week
Madonna was forced to postpone her Celebration tour after being hospitalized in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection, according to her manager Guy Osseary.
«On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery,» Oseary said in a statement posted on his Instagram account.
Madonna’s family has an update on her condition
According to Hola, the Like a Virgin singer was found unresponsive in her home and was rushed to the hospital. A ‘close’ family member spoke with Daily Mail about how the famous singer is doing, saying that she gave them quite a scare.
«For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to go, and her family was preparing for the worst,» the relative said. Reports indicate that Madonna had been rehearsing up to 12 hours a day in preparation for the tour.
Madonna was reportedly neglecting her health as she prepared for her tour
The family member also reported that the singer has been overdoing it as she prepares for her tour. «This really woke her the f*** up. She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months,» they told the Daily Mail.
Madonna was scheduled to start her tour on July 15 in Vancouver. According to EFE, Oseary said, «Right now she needs a break from all her commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details as soon as we have them, including a new date for the start of the tour and the new concert dates.»