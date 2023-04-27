Madison Anderson talks exclusively to MundoNOW about winning LCDLF

Madison Anderson is crowned winner of La Casa de los Famosos.

She talked about her experience on the reality show.

What will she do with the money? On Monday April 24, the finale of Telemundo’s popular reality show, La Casa de los Famosos took place and Madison Anderson took home the grand prize. She talks exclusively to MundoNow about her experience on the show. In addition to describing how it feels to have won, the Puerto Rican model discussed Paty Navidad, Osmel Sousa and other celebrities she lived with on the show. Madison Anderson on winning La Casa de los Famosos Madison begins talking about how she was one of the most nominated contestants throughout the reality show. However, despite the fear of being evicted every week, she declared that she always stayed strong in the face of obstacles. “Truly, I was one of the most nominated people or, if not the most nominated in the house. I felt very proud because that made me stronger and I could feel the affection of the public behind each nomination, I feel lucky to have an experience like this,” Madison said.

Madison Anderson opened up about her boyfriend while on La Casa de los Famosos A controversy arose when Madison’s boyfriend stopped following her on social media while she was in the house, raising questions about whether they were still together. “Look, I don’t know, I don’t even have my phone. I didn’t even have the opportunity to talk to my family, right now I want to focus on the present, on the very special moment, so whatever happens with him is going to be okay.”

What did Madison think about facing Paty Navidad in the finale? Without a doubt, Pepe Gámez, Paty Navidad and Madison herself, gave a show worthy of a finale. So what does the model think about Paty? “It was definitely a privilege to be there holding hands with Paty Navidad, a super talented woman who has been in the media for years, she is a singer, an actress, so for me it was an honor and a privilege to live the final with her, I can’t believe it’s over.”

What will she do with her winnings? The prize for the winner of La Casa de los Famosos was a whopping $200,000. Madison talked about what she will do with such a large sum of money. “As you know my motivation, my blessing in life is my grandmother, she always has been, she is my gasoline, my strength, she is still working. I would like to help her in that aspect and give her a little help, and also I have worked with a foundation for battered women for more than 10 years. I would like to shed more light on that foundation, work more on that social cause,” concluded the winner of La Casa de los Famosos 3.