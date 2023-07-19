The story of Lynette Dawson and her disappearance in Sydney, Australia, reveals a tragic reality. Lynette and Chris Thompson seemed to lead a normal life with their daughters. However, the situation changed when Chris confessed to Lynette that he had fallen in love with one of his students, Joan Curtis, and wanted a divorce. In the midst of confusion, Lynette agreed to hire Joan as a nanny, unaware of the dark secrets that were hidden.

The obsession between Chris and Joan grew out of control, sharing intimate moments while Lynette remained unconscious due to the sedatives Chris administered in secret. Joan pressured Chris to divorce Lynette, threatening to leave him if he didn’t comply. The fear of losing Joan drove Chris into an even greater obsession, resulting in the disappearance of one and conflicts with the two women in his life. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The day Chris decided to report Lynette’s disappearance to the police raised suspicions as he had waited several weeks to do so. Despite an intense search, no concrete clues about Lynette’s whereabouts were found, leaving her family in uncertainty for years.

Finally, in 2022, after an exhaustive review of the evidence, Chris Dawson was found guilty of Lynette’s murder. Although her body was never found, the accumulated evidence and testimonies from friends and family led to this verdict, resulting in a 24-year prison sentence for Chris.