The luxury property Julián Figueroa inherited from Joan Sebastian
The property Julián Figueroa inherited from his father. Joan Sebastian left him Rancho Las Palmas in Cuernavaca. Julián passed away on Sunday, April 9.
- The property Julián Figueroa inherited from his father.
- Joan Sebastian left him Rancho Las Palmas in Cuernavaca.
- Julián passed away on Sunday, April 9.
Julián Figueroa’s property. After the tragic events of Sunday, April 9, when Maribel Guardia’s son, Julián Figueroa, passed, his property and the inheritance that Joan Sebastian left him were revealed.
Throughout his life, Joan Sebastian acquired multiple properties valued at millions of pesos. Because he didn’t leave a will, it was very difficult to distribute them to his children. However, his father did give him a million-dollar ranch.
Julián Figueroa’s property
A YouTube video posted by Hábitat Soluciones, shows the late Joan Sebastian at his ranch located in Cuernavaca, Morelos. It’s a luxury property with a rustic and exotic style.
The video begins with Joan giving various facts about the acquisition of his ranch in Morelos. This property was inherited by none other than his son, Julián Figueroa, who died on Sunday.
Joan Sebastian shows the ranch he left to Julián Figueroa
Throughout his life, Joan Sebastian bought 51 properties with the fortune he made in the music industry. However, these properties were quite difficult to distribute among his children and family members because he did not leave a will when he died in 2015.
Still, Rancho Las Palmas in Cuernavaca, Morelos went directly to Julián Figueroa. This property is valued at approximately 200 million pesos.
Salma Hayek’s father sold the ranch to Joan Sebastian
The ranch that Joan Sebastian left to his late son Julián Figueroa was sold to him by Salma Hayek’s father at the end of the 90s. This because El Rey del Jaripeo planned to build a restaurant on the property.
The place is valued at 200 million pesos because it has a large pool, stables, luxurious gardens and rustic rooms with an exotic touch. However, because of maintenance costs, Julián ended up abandoning that million-dollar property, according to Univisión.
Julián Figueroa moved in with Maribel Guardia
Despite the large property that Julián inherited, because of the cost of maintaining the property, he and his mother Maribel decided to rent the place to generate income for Julián and his son, José Julián.
In addition to the ranch, Julián said he also has several watches that his father gave him for his birthday throughout his life.