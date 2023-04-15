The luxury property Julián Figueroa inherited from Joan Sebastian

The property Julián Figueroa inherited from his father.

Joan Sebastian left him Rancho Las Palmas in Cuernavaca.

Julián passed away on Sunday, April 9.

Julián Figueroa’s property. After the tragic events of Sunday, April 9, when Maribel Guardia’s son, Julián Figueroa, passed, his property and the inheritance that Joan Sebastian left him were revealed.

Throughout his life, Joan Sebastian acquired multiple properties valued at millions of pesos. Because he didn’t leave a will, it was very difficult to distribute them to his children. However, his father did give him a million-dollar ranch.

Julián Figueroa’s property

A YouTube video posted by Hábitat Soluciones, shows the late Joan Sebastian at his ranch located in Cuernavaca, Morelos. It’s a luxury property with a rustic and exotic style.

The video begins with Joan giving various facts about the acquisition of his ranch in Morelos. This property was inherited by none other than his son, Julián Figueroa, who died on Sunday.