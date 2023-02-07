Lupillo Rivera’s daughter posts racy photos leaving little to the imagination! (PHOTO)
Lupillo Rivera's daughter sets social media on fire. Ayana Rivera shows off her curves in tiny underwear on her Instagram account.
The Rivera family has been in the eye of the hurricane for several years since many of them are involved in a variety of scandals. However, there is one member who has stood out just because of her beauty and how she shows it off on social media.
She is one of gurpera singer Lupillo Rivera’s five children. She has managed to capture the hearts of her Instagram followers. We are talking about Ayana Rivera, who regularly shows off her beauty with sexy photos
Ayana Rivera poses in very little clothing
On this occasion, the young daughter of singer Lupillo Rivera has set social media on fire after sharing a photograph where she shows off her incredible figure. Although Ayana doesn’t reveal where she is, it appears that she’s in a spa.
This is not the first time that the 27-year-old has posed in her underwear, so her Instagram followers have been increasing. Currently, she has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.
Ayana Rivera shows off her curves
The sexiest photo was shared in her Instagram stories so it will only be visible for 24 hours. In it, Ayana Rivera is wearing a black bra and barely-there thong. She tagged a spa in the post.
Ayana blocks comments so most of her photos don't have comments from her fans. However, she has recently enabled comments but since this pic was in one of her stories, the reactions can only be seen by her.
Ayana Rivera works as a model
On several occasions Lupillo Rivera’s daughter has posed in daring lingerie that has left her followers open-mouthed. Despite the fact that she doesn’t post daily, internet users are fascinated by the content she shares.
She has said that she was unable to finish college, since she started working as a model and her schedule made school difficult but she says that she doesn't regret it.
How did Ayana celebrate her birthday?
In December, Ayana celebrated her birthday by sharing a photo where she’s only covered by a bath towel. The picture was accompanied by a caption saying “Ayana means ‘beautiful flower’. Happy Birthday to me.” Her fans went crazy.
“Happy Birthday! @ayanariveraofficial May God bless you and give you everything you desire. Much love, peace and health, and the realization of your dreams. A hug. I hope to see you soon, greetings to your family and Merry Christmas.” “These Are The Mañanitas that King David sang, We sing to Beautiful Flowers like this. Wake up Ayana wake up. Look it’s already dawn. The little birds are singing, the sun has risen and the moon has set,” were some congratulatory comments.