Lupillo teaches Mayeli a lesson after she said they had a threesome

El Toro del Corrido delivers a low blow to his ex.

Lupillo responds to Mayeli Alonso’s explosive statements.

Did they have a threesome? Lupillo teaches Mayeli a lesson. These days, Mayeli Alonso has been on everyone’s lips after making explosive statements about her relationship with singer Lupillo Rivera. As if that were not enough, the businesswoman talked about why they broke up. Mayeli shared details about their sex life, saying that they’d had a threesome with a supermodel. In the face of this controversy, the media intercepted “El Toro del Corrido” to ask him about what his ex had said. Lupillo responds to what his ex-wife’s threesome bombshell Mayeli declared a few days ago in an Instagram that she had had a threesome with her ex-husband, singer Lupillo Rivera. In the live broadcast, she said surprising things about the singer, about their relationship, and she revealed the true reasons for their separation. Given all this, Lupillo was caught by the media at the airport and immediately they asked him about what Mayeli said — that they broke up due to infidelity and that they had a threesome with another woman. Filed Under: Lupillo responds to Mayeli

Did Lupillo deny the threesome? The press asked Lupillo if what the influencer said was true, and Lupiillo answered emphatically, “Not with her. That’s why I tell you, there is no way how you should do that in a marriage, you shouldn’t.” Lupillo declined to give too many more details about their love life saying: “I believe that what happens in the bedroom stays there, that should be kept quiet, that should stay in one’s heart,” Jenni Rivera’s brother told Despierta América. Filed Under: Lupillo teaches Mayeli a lesson

Lupillo ends up humiliating Mayeli! The father of Mayeli’s children also said that the influencer didn’t say everything about why they broke up, adding both may have been involved in infidelity and they began to distrust each other. “I will never have to check the phone of any woman. I believe that as soon as the idea of ​​distrust in a man enters, it is better to open up (leave), that easy,” he said. And in a final slap in the face to his ex he said with a laugh: “It’s good that she still uses me to stand out.”Filed Under: Lupillo teaches Mayeli a lesson

Was there infidelity? The singer said that his current wife does not care about the statements that Mayeli Alonso has been making about Lupillo. “Thank God I have a smart woman who doesn’t like these things, she laughs,” he said. Mayeli revealed the “true” reasons why she ended her relationship with El Toro del Corrido. She stated that a “friend” of the singer began to put ideas in his head, since the surgeon who operated on Mayeli had given her flowers, this sparked fights and mistrust. On the other hand, Mayeli said that her employees told her that her then-husband was talking a lot with another woman, and she confronted him: “I remember that I told him: ‘How is it possible that you question the loyalty of a woman who has been with you through everything, I will never forgive you in my life for what you did to me and this is the last time you will be able to look me in the eye,’ and I grabbed my things and I left, I never came back,” revealed the influencer while crying inconsolably. Filed Under: Lupillo teaches Mayeli a lesson (CLICK HERE TO SEE LUPILLO’S INTERVIEW) (CLICK HERE TO SEE MAYELI’S STATEMENTS)