Luis Gil allegedly killed a random stranger out of jealousy.

Hugo Morales was stabbed while sitting on a bench in New York.

It was a senseless crime that ruined two lives. Luis Gil allegedly stabbed Hugo Morales out of jealousy. Luck was not on Hugo René Morales' side that morning when he decided to rest for a few minutes on a bench at Pier 84 in Manhattan. The 35-year-old Guatemalan was stabbed to death for no apparent reason. He didn't even have time to defend himself.

Hugo Morales was murdered in a random act of jealousy After the stabbing, paramedics rushed Hugo Morales to the nearest hospital but doctors were unable to save him. He died without fulfilling his American dream, raising the money to buy his mother a house. Security cameras were the key to arresting the suspect, Luis Gil, who escaped with five men by jumping the subway turnstile, according to police.

Hugo Morales was stabbed to death while sitting on a bench The attack, according to investigations, was random. Neither the victim nor the attacker knew each other. The investigation led detectives to Chicago, where they arrested Luis Gil, 19, as the main suspect in the murder. The information provided by investigators indicates that the suspect was angry after seeing his girlfriend dancing with another man on social media.

Hugo Morales couldn’t fulfill his American dream Gil allegedly swore to get even by killing the first man he came across. Ruthlessly cutting short Hugo Morales’ life and dreams. Hugo was alone in this country looking for a better life. «This has left us devastated, because it was shocking and unexpected news,» said his cousin, Óscar Morales, who started a GoFundMe account to raise funds. The young man desperately seeks resources to return Hugo to Guatemala. His mother had not seen him for 16 years. Now she «will have to see him one last time in a coffin.»