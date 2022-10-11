Indiana man sentenced to 65 years for starving 12-year-old son to death
Luis Eduardo Posso, Jr. was sentenced for starving his son to death.T he 12-year-old's stepmother pled guilty to his murder in 2021.
- Luis Eduardo Posso, Jr. was sentenced for starving his son to death.
- The 12-year-old’s stepmother pled guilty to his murder in 2021.
- The boy was physically abused for years.
Luis Eduardo Posso, Jr. was convicted of starving his 12-year-old son to death in Indiana. Now he will now go to prison with his wife, who was the boy’s stepmother, for the tragic murder that has shocked the public, according to El Nuevo Día.
It’s one of the most horrifying cases of child abuse in the US, which is why neither of them were granted any concessions by the judge, Christine Talley Haseman, who said that nothing can justify the abuse the child was subjected to.
A PAINFUL DEATH
Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the crime he committed against his son in 2019. His wife Dayana Medina Flores also received the same sentence, after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.
Eduardo, the victim, was 12 years old at the time of his death. However, he was so starved that he had the physical appearance of a 4-year-old. The prosecution had photographs of the child showing how he looked before and after he died, which shook not only the jury but the general public.
WHAT DID THEY DO TO THE CHILD?
During the investigation, authorities found that the child had been beaten, slapped, kicked, electrocuted with a dog collar and chained. For those reasons, the boy’s father and stepmother were held without bail.
The judge called his behavior “incomprehensible, heinous and cruel” since the way the child had been abused was incomprehensible. However, the prosecutors also agreed to dismiss the charges of neglect, criminal confinement, and assault. Filed Under: Kill son hunger
THEY WILL APPEAL THEIR SENTENCE
In the midst of the terrible case of the boy who was starved to death, it is reported that most people who are sentenced to the maximum of 65 years in Indiana, only serve three-quarters of their jail time. That is, 49 years. However, it is unknown what end this couple will have after their cruel treatment of the child.
The defense attorney has already announced that he is going to try to appeal the sentence. For now, they are already in jail so we will have to wait and see what happens. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Kill son hunger