Indiana man sentenced to 65 years for starving 12-year-old son to death

Luis Eduardo Posso, Jr. was sentenced for starving his son to death.

The 12-year-old’s stepmother pled guilty to his murder in 2021.

The boy was physically abused for years.

Luis Eduardo Posso, Jr. was convicted of starving his 12-year-old son to death in Indiana. Now he will now go to prison with his wife, who was the boy’s stepmother, for the tragic murder that has shocked the public, according to El Nuevo Día.

It’s one of the most horrifying cases of child abuse in the US, which is why neither of them were granted any concessions by the judge, Christine Talley Haseman, who said that nothing can justify the abuse the child was subjected to.

A PAINFUL DEATH

Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the crime he committed against his son in 2019. His wife Dayana Medina Flores also received the same sentence, after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

Eduardo, the victim, was 12 years old at the time of his death. However, he was so starved that he had the physical appearance of a 4-year-old. The prosecution had photographs of the child showing how he looked before and after he died, which shook not only the jury but the general public.