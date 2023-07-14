Lucero made a surprising announcement about her relationship.

The singer and her boyfriend Michel Kuri are taking a break.

Some say that Mijares could be involved.

Lucero, one of the most beloved figures in the Hispanic community, has captivated audiences not only with her exceptional singing talent but also with her remarkable acting career.

Following her split from Manuel Mijares, fans eagerly wondered whether the renowned artist would embrace love again and embark on a new romance. Eventually, Lucero began dating businessman Michel Kuri and, after over a decade together, they have made a major announcement.

Lucero and Michel Kuri announce breakup

Lucero and Michel Kuri have recently announced they are taking a break after over a decade together. It’s important to note that they were not married. The news of their split was shared through a statement on social media.

Lucero, known as «America’s Girlfriend,» took to her official Instagram account to confirm the end of her relationship with Michel Kuri after more than a decade together. The announcement was made on the evening of Wednesday, July 12.