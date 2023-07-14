Lucero and Michel Kuri confirm they are splitting after more than a decade together
Lucero made a surprising announcement about her relationship. The singer and her boyfriend Michel Kuri are taking a break.
Lucero, one of the most beloved figures in the Hispanic community, has captivated audiences not only with her exceptional singing talent but also with her remarkable acting career.
Following her split from Manuel Mijares, fans eagerly wondered whether the renowned artist would embrace love again and embark on a new romance. Eventually, Lucero began dating businessman Michel Kuri and, after over a decade together, they have made a major announcement.
Lucero and Michel Kuri announce breakup
Lucero and Michel Kuri have recently announced they are taking a break after over a decade together. It’s important to note that they were not married. The news of their split was shared through a statement on social media.
Lucero, known as «America’s Girlfriend,» took to her official Instagram account to confirm the end of her relationship with Michel Kuri after more than a decade together. The announcement was made on the evening of Wednesday, July 12.
Lucero’s Instagram statement
«From the deep love that Micho and I have for each other, we want to share that for now we have decided to put a pause on our beautiful relationship as a couple after so many years. The circumstances and demands of our work have absorbed us, making it difficult for us to spend as much time together and share the moments we have always cherished,» begins Lucero’s statement.
«By mutual agreement, in a peaceful and supportive manner, we have made this difficult decision, with the hope that it will be temporary, as we treasure the strong love we have for each other. We sincerely appreciate your continued love and respect for both of us. Lucero and Michel,» concludes the statement from the Por Ella Soy Eva star.
It is speculated that Manuel Mijares was involved
It is worth mentioning that comments were disabled on both Lucero’s and Michel Kuri’s posts, preventing their followers from expressing their opinions regarding the unexpected news about the end of the couple’s more than 10-year romance.
Following the announcement of their split, speculation has arisen suggesting that this breakup could be influenced by the close bond Lucero and Mijares developed during their joint tour. It is believed that the time the former couple spent together overshadowed Lucero’s relationship with Michel Kuri.