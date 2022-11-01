One more death in the music world.

Low Roar lead singer, Ryan Karazija, has died at the age of 40.

“He was a kind and beautiful soul.” “Our worlds are shattered by his loss.” A few hours before the end of a month that has been marked by tragedies in the music world, the death of 40-year-old Low Roar singer Ryan Karazija was announced. Members of his band confirmed the news. After fronting the indie rock band Audrye Sessions from 2002 to 2010, Ryan moved to Reykjavik, Iceland, where he formed Low Roar. A year later, their homonymous album was released, which would be followed by 0, Once in a Long, Long While…, ross and maybe tomorrow. They had been planning to release their sixth album before Karazija’s death. Rest in peace Ryan Karazija Low Roar announced the death of their vocalist Ryan Karazija on Facebook. “After a short illness, Ryan Karazija, frontman and driving force behind Low Roar, died aged 40 due to complications from pneumonia. His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so.” “He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by his loss. We can honor his memory through his art and always keep him in his songs. Low Roar’s sixth album was already in the works and will be completed and released when it’s ready. Please respect the privacy of his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

“Sometimes you feel like this never ends, but we all fade away” After Low Roar announced the death of vocalist Ryan Karazija, condolences from their fans poured in: “The world has lost an incredible poet and musician, his music is an experience that you cannot express in adequate words. Heaven has been offered after all that he created. May his soul rest in peace.” “Your music helped me through my most difficult times and throughout 2020 and 2021. Rest in peace Ryan, I will never stop being grateful.” “I am completely shocked, this is so tragic, rest in peace. I was lucky enough to see them live a few years ago.” “I read how many hearts Ryan touched with his music, it’s achingly beautiful. He was one of the most outstanding artists I have ever met personally, his voice, words and sounds carried me through the last seven years and the difficult paths I had to travel.”

Ryan Karazija and Low Roar were well known for appearing in a video game Low Roar provides the soundtrack for the video game Death Stranding so the musicians were well known among gamers. Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding decided to collaborate with them after hearing their music in a record store in Reykjavik, Iceland. He described it as “sensual and unique.” “I heard the news. I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thanks. May he rest in peace,” wrote Hideo Kojima on Twitter account after hearing this unfortunate news. (Filed as: Singer Ryan Karazija dies and his own band confirms it)

What you didn’t know about Ryan Karazija Singer Ryan Karazija was known as ‘the driving force’ behind the band Low Roar. Both his music and his lyrics touched the lives of thousands of people, which is evident in the farewell messages left on his social networks. His live broadcasts on his Instagram account were highly anticipated. Hideo Kojima, creator of the video game Death Stranding, is expected to pay tribute to the singer in his next projects. Although it was reported in the Low Roar statement that Ryan had a brief illness, it is rumored that he actually battled this disease for many months.