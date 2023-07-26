One of the most disturbing cases in the United Kingdom.

Louise Porton was on everyone’s lips for the murder of her daughters.

The woman implied that because of them, she couldn’t freely enjoy her sexual life.

The case of Louise Porton, a young woman, is a disturbing tale of daughters’ murder, where Louise, 22 years old, lived separated from her partner and the girls’ father. Raised in an apparently normal family, she showed problematic behavior and a tendency to violence from a young age.

After her parents’ breakup, Louise became more problematic and sought attention in different ways. Over time, she discovered her power of seduction and began to use it to obtain material benefits from men. She led a reckless life, working as an occasional model and offering sexual services for money, which involves the theme of sex and crime. Listen to the latest episode of the podcast «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

Despite having two young daughters, the woman neglected her role as a mother and spent more time away from home, engaging in sexual encounters and dates with strangers, characterizing her as a negligent and dangerous mother for her children. She even allowed some of these men to enter her house while the girls were asleep, exposing them to dangerous situations.

The tragedy struck when her older daughter, Lexi, three years old, suffered respiratory obstruction and died, and was urgently taken to the hospital. However, she seemed indifferent and took erotic photos in the bathroom while her daughter was in emergencies. Lexi died two days later under suspicious circumstances, but at that time, it was attributed to respiratory problems.