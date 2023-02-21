Alleged members of Los Mexicles accused of extorting Uber drivers

Alleged members of Los Mexicles are accused of extorting Uber drivers.

The video went viral on social media.

Mexican authorities have not commented.

Uber is once again in the eye of the hurricane after receiving a new round of threats. A video is circulating on social media that allegedly shows a group of members of the criminal gang Los Mexicles extorting Uber drivers in Mexican states adjacent to the US border.

In recent weeks, it was reported that Uber drivers were being attacked by local taxi drivers in the Quintana Roo area. Some even went so far as to attack their passengers as well. The harassment of Uber drivers even caused the US to issue a travel advisory.

UBER DRIVERS HARASSED IN MEXICO

Local media have reported a new attack on Uber drivers. Alleged members of the criminal gang “Los Mexicles” are now extorting people who work for the popular ride share app.

According to 24 Horas, a video released on social media shows the exact moment when the drivers are punished for disobeying the alleged criminals and refusing to pay the monthly fee for taking passengers in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Although of course, the authorities have not confirmed this incident.