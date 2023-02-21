Alleged members of Los Mexicles accused of extorting Uber drivers
Alleged members of Los Mexicles are accused of extorting Uber drivers. The video went viral on social media. Mexican authorities have not commented.
Uber is once again in the eye of the hurricane after receiving a new round of threats. A video is circulating on social media that allegedly shows a group of members of the criminal gang Los Mexicles extorting Uber drivers in Mexican states adjacent to the US border.
In recent weeks, it was reported that Uber drivers were being attacked by local taxi drivers in the Quintana Roo area. Some even went so far as to attack their passengers as well. The harassment of Uber drivers even caused the US to issue a travel advisory.
UBER DRIVERS HARASSED IN MEXICO
Local media have reported a new attack on Uber drivers. Alleged members of the criminal gang “Los Mexicles” are now extorting people who work for the popular ride share app.
According to 24 Horas, a video released on social media shows the exact moment when the drivers are punished for disobeying the alleged criminals and refusing to pay the monthly fee for taking passengers in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Although of course, the authorities have not confirmed this incident.
Were the drivers ambushed for money?
On social media, a video went viral showing alleged Uber drivers standing against a wall as they are beaten with boards because they didn’t pay their “quota” to be able to work in Ciudad Juarez. About nine people were attacked by members of Los Mexicles.
“Video of gang members beating alleged @Uber drivers with wooden boards because of a lack of payment to let them work in Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua, circulates,” Código MX tweeted. After this video was released, internet users complained about the crime rates in the country.
Are people choosing not to drive for Uber?
According to 24 Horas, drivers have decided to stop working for Uber due to the threats from the alleged members of Los Mexicles. They not only asked the drivers for money, but also forced them to carry illegal merchandise.
The authorities have not reported on this problem in Chihuahua, though residents continue to demand something be done about violence in the country.
Is violence against drivers growing?
In January, the problems between Uber and Mexico were announced, due to the violence in Quintana Roo. That’s why the US State Department issued a warning for its citizens who want to travel to Mexico’s Caribbean coast after taxi drivers began harassing and assaulting Uber drivers and their customers, according to the AP.
The State Department noted that “previous disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, leaving US citizens injured in some cases,” the AP reported. Although almost a month has passed since the warning, the situation in Cancun is still complicated.