A statement allegedly sent by Los Chapitos comes to light.

They say they aren’t involved with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The letter also talks about narcocorrido artists. Los Chapitos allegedly issue a statement. The infamous Chapitos are the sons of the most famous drug trafficker in Mexico, Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman. According to various sources, they continue to commit crimes related to drug trafficking. However, a new statement has been released. While the FBI continues to search for Los Chapitos and others involved with the Sinaloa Cartel, offering a high reward for information leading to their capture, a television show reportedly received a statement from them. An alleged statement from El Chapo’s sons Azucena Uresti reported they have a letter allegedly from Los Chapitos, disassociating themselves from any criminal activity related to the Sinaloa Cartel. According to El Financiero, this was reported on May 3. Lawyer José Refugio appeared to explain some important points about what El Chapo’s sons allegedly confessed.

Los Chapitos say they have nothing to do with the Sinaloa Cartel In the statement, Joaquín Guzmán Loera say that they have no intention of being part of the Sinaloa Cartel: “We are not the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, nor are we interested in being it,” says the document released by Azucena Uresti. El Financiero reported that the Sinaloa Cartel is a criminal organization that operates throughout the country with people in charge of different aspects of the business. In addition, the names of the criminal groups are based on the name of the famous drug kingpin El Chapo Guzman.

The alleged statement is revealing The letter, supposedly written by Los Chapitos, states: “‘The way these independent groups operate is often based on using the name of our father (Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias El Chapo).” “Or in more recent cases the name of us Los Chapitos, in order to work with total impunity, they make their suppliers and their clients believe that they are our partners in order to negotiate,” says the alleged letter.

Their message for narcocorrido artists and a warning? In addition, Los Chapitos talked about the artists who make up narcocorridos, saying that they use false information. “They compose with false information, and without authorization to become famous nationally and internationally,” the letter says. The letter ends like this: “We invite any media or national or international government agency interested to thoroughly investigate the issue of fentanyl in Sinaloa and in Mexico.” The letter authenticity of the letter has not been verified.