Los Acosta composter Adán López Dávila dies (PHOTOS)
Los Acosta composer Adán López Dávila dies. He wrote the band's biggest hits. Fans initially thought it was the lead singer who passed away.
Adán López Dávila dies: Mexican music is in mourning after the tragic death of renowned composer Adán López Dávila, who was the main composer for the group Los Acosta. The news broke on Tuesday afternoon.
Later, the Mexican artist’s cause of death was confirmed. In addition, fans began to offer their condolences through social media, remembering his greatest hits and this contribution to the music industry and Los Acosta
On Tuesday, May 30, it was reported that the composer from Aguascalientes, Mexico, Adán López Dávila has passed away. The Los Acosta composer died due to complications from cancer. The group confirmed his death in a statement.
First they announced that Los Acosta is in mourning and many thought a band member had died. Later they clarified «¡¡The Acostas mourning!!! But don’t get confused… A fundamental part of them died, Adán López Dávila, who gave life to the most important successes of the group.»
Confusion about the composer’s death
Later, in the same message, they made it clear that the group’s vocalist was fine since many people began to think that it was a member of the band. Adán López was a fundamental part of the band since he composed their biggest hits.
«The vocalist of the group is #RicardoAcosta do not be confused, he has not died,» someone wrote on the group’s Tweet. Adán López joined Los Acosta in 1985 after he showed great talent for writing music from the age of 14, according to El Heraldo de México.
The hits Adán wrote for Los Acosta
Some of the compoer’s biggest hits include: Tonto Corazón, Caprichos de Mujer, Borracho de Tristeza, Como Una Novel and El Amor de mi Vida, to name a few.
The governor of Aguascalientes issued a statement about the sad news: “San Luis Potosí is in mourning for the passing of Adán López Dávila, composer for the group Los Acosta. We are very sorry for the loss of his family, friends, friends and fans. RIP. Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, Governor of San Luis Potosí.»
Fans offer their condolences
On social media, fans expressed their sadness: «Please don’t talk to me, I’m very sad because a member of ‘Los Acosta’ died.» «How sad that after fighting for a long period against the cancer, lost the battle.»
Many people on social media began to mourn the band’s vocalist because they were confused and thought he had died.