Los Acosta composter Adán López Dávila dies (PHOTOS)

Los Acosta composer Adán López Dávila.

He wrote the band’s biggest hits.

Fans initially thought it was the lead singer who passed away.

Adán López Dávila dies: Mexican music is in mourning after the tragic death of renowned composer Adán López Dávila, who was the main composer for the group Los Acosta. The news broke on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, the Mexican artist’s cause of death was confirmed. In addition, fans began to offer their condolences through social media, remembering his greatest hits and this contribution to the music industry and Los Acosta

Composer Adán López Dávila dies

On Tuesday, May 30, it was reported that the composer from Aguascalientes, Mexico, Adán López Dávila has passed away. The Los Acosta composer died due to complications from cancer. The group confirmed his death in a statement.

First they announced that Los Acosta is in mourning and many thought a band member had died. Later they clarified «¡¡The Acostas mourning!!! But don’t get confused… A fundamental part of them died, Adán López Dávila, who gave life to the most important successes of the group.»