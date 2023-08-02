Lolita Ayala resurfaces and raises concerns about her health

Lolita Ayala makes a surprising revelation at 72!

The former journalist raises concerns as she is using a cane and an oxygen tank.

She seems to be in poor health. Mexican journalist Lolita Ayala doesn't seem to be in good health as she makes a comeback.

Lolita Ayala says she has written a will The 72-year-old journalist revealed that she has written her will and talked about how she would like to be remembered. Her public appearances have been scarce since she retired from Mexican television, but now she has resurfaced.

How is Lolita Ayala’s health? The journalist appeared before various media outlets, provided details about her medical condition and made a revelation. Lolita Ayala acknowledged that her life has not been the same since she suffered a helicopter accident in 2015.

Lolita Ayala explains her health problems “Since the helicopter accident my spine has not been well because it broke.» «I walk with a cane and (use oxygen) only in Mexico City because I struggle to breathe.»

Lolita Ayala makes a surprising revelation FOTO: Mezcalent However, the legendary 72-year-old journalist appeared to be very content with her situation. She stated that her will is ready and said she is happy with the legacy she will leave behind.

How she wants to be remembered “Well, yes, of course, the will, of course. I would love to be remembered as a generous person.»