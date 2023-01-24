Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her body in a spicy video

Lizbeth Rodríguez leaves nothing to the imagination.

The former Exponiendo Infieles host has became an OnlyFans star.

She causes a commotion shaking her body.

In a busy week of hot scandals for stars like Babo, Karely Ruíz and the alleged nude photos of Ángela Aguilar that ended up being fake, now it’s Lizbeth Rodríguez’s turn. The presenter of Exponiendo Infieles on YouTube has become an OnlyFans star.

The Mexican beauty keeps going further for her OnlyFans subscribers and she gives us a taste of the content that people who pay a monthly fee can access on her official Twitter account.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is an OnlyFans star

A few weeks ago, Lizbeth shared a photo of herself in lingerie sitting on her kitchen counter, promoting a brand of cereal, but her followers paid attention to ‘everything’ except the product, as she was overflowing out of her bra.

The comments said it all: “I love lingerie.” “Such beautiful breasts.” “I want to wake up with you.” “You are very beautiful.” “What a beautiful doll.” “My favorite cereal is you.” “Beautiful Mamacita.” “How sexy in that lingerie,” her fans wrote.