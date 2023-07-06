Lizbeth Rodríguez shares jaw-dropping pics wearing a motorcycle jacket and not much else!
Lizbeth Rodríguez does it again. The host shares steamy photos on Instagram. The influencer appeared in a motorcycle jacket and not much else!
Continuing her trend of captivating her followers, YouTuber Lizbeth Rodríguez has once again amazed her audience by sharing a stunning photo on Instagram that leaves little to the imagination. This bold display of her allure has contributed to her large and devoted following.
As she often does, Lizbeth posted the photos on her official Instagram account. Along with the photos, she included a thought-provoking message, prompting immediate reactions from her followers, who eagerly engaged with the post.
Lizbeth Rodríguez shares sexy photos on Instagram
Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to captivate her vast number of followers with her bold and revealing content on social media. She’s often photographed wearing very little clothing.
Lizbeth gained widespread recognition in Mexico when she joined the Badabun’s Exponiendo Infieles. On the show, she paid couples to have their cell phones checked and read their conversations with other people out loud. This endeavor played a significant role in establishing Lizbeth’s reputation and popularity across the country.
Lizbeth Rodríguez frequently poses in lingerie
The host has expanded her online presence and now showcases her physique on various platforms, including OnlyFans, where she mesmerizes her fans with her stunning beauty. On multiple occasions, the influencer has shared alluring content on her Instagram account.
In a recent post, she boldly posed in nothing but a red motorcycle jacket and briefs. Accompanying her Instagram post was a thought-provoking message: «When life seems challenging, the courageous don’t surrender and accept defeat… -Isabel II.»
Is Lizbeth criticized for her racy content?
The response to the provocative post was mixed. Some criticized the YouTuber, while others showered her with praise and admiration. The post has garnered over 75,000 reactions from her dedicated fans, who consistently stand by her side.
Among the comments, there were remarks such as: «Why cover up when we have already seen it all in your videos?» «Just one more filter and you’ll purify the water.» «You are stunning, Lizbeth, the epitome of beauty.» «Lizbeth truly knows how to ignite the online world.» «It’s incredible how distant you are, yet I feel so close to you.» and «A beautiful Mexican woman and influential figure.»
How much does she earn on OnlyFans?
Lizbeth Rodríguez has recently ventured into the realm of adult content by creating an OnlyFans account. Through her social media profiles, she has provided glimpses of the explicit content that can be found on her adults-only platform. Notably, she has garnered significant attention by sharing provocative images alongside the daughter of El Tri’s lead vocalist, Alex Lora.
Subscribing to Lizbeth Rodríguez’s exclusive platform requires a monthly fee of $30 (or 602 Mexican pesos). Currently, the digital content creator boasts 500 subscribers on this platform alone, which translates to an estimated monthly earnings of approximately $15,000 (over 300,000 pesos) solely from this platform.