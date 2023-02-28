Lizbeth Rodríguez has wowed her fans with another sexy video.

She’s dancing in a black swimsuit.

What do her fans think?

Lizbeth Rodríguez first caused a sensation when she was a host on BadaBun. Her segment, Exponiendo Infieles, captured people’s attention. Every day a new couple was expected to break up because of cheating.

Now she’s very successful on OnlyFans. Lizbeth has gained many followers with her social media posts and now she dazzles in a revealing black swimsuit.

Is Lizbeth Rodríguez in a relationship with Celia Lora?

Recently, the news of a supposed romance between the influencer and the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora has shocked her followers. Now, a new video of Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez kissing appears to confirm suspicions.

One video quickly went viral on social media. The video was a controversial because the women seemed to be very intimate with each other.