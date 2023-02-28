Lizbeth Rodríguez rocks a sexy swimsuit
Lizbeth Rodríguez has wowed her fans with another sexy video. The influencer is dancing in a black swimsuit. What do her fans think?
Lizbeth Rodríguez first caused a sensation when she was a host on BadaBun. Her segment, Exponiendo Infieles, captured people’s attention. Every day a new couple was expected to break up because of cheating.
Now she’s very successful on OnlyFans. Lizbeth has gained many followers with her social media posts and now she dazzles in a revealing black swimsuit.
Is Lizbeth Rodríguez in a relationship with Celia Lora?
Recently, the news of a supposed romance between the influencer and the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora has shocked her followers. Now, a new video of Celia Lora and Lizbeth Rodríguez kissing appears to confirm suspicions.
One video quickly went viral on social media. The video was a controversial because the women seemed to be very intimate with each other.
Lizbeth Rodriguez surprises on TikTok
Lizbeth recently posted a short video on TikTok where she’s dancing to a remix of the song Dale Moreno by Héctor and Tito. This melody has gone viral on the platform and has been used to highlight people shaking their hips.
“Yes, I am 28, but the portfolio is like a 50,” reads the description of the Mexican influencer’s video. It implies, she’s been doing very well since she decided to get involved in the world of OnlyFans.
Does Lizbeth Rodriguez look older than she says?
In the video, she appears in a black bathing suit while shaking her butt to the song. Although some people appreciated this, others mocked her because they say she looks older than she claims to be: “I thought she was 35.”
“She looks older than she says.” “No one believes she is 28 years old.” She also got some compliments: “You are beautiful.” “Beautiful keep moving like this.”