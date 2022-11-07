Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her figure Behind her, as if it were a postcard, you could see Las Peñas, Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to La Nación, the country has been under a curfew lately. This is in order to ensure public safety and they’ve deployed the armed forces in the face of the recent wave of violence. “6 o’clock, and all serene. Run to the little house, the curfew is at 9:00 pm. Meanwhile, the police are in their homes for their own safety,” reads the description that she wrote on her photos from Ecuador.

She ends up offending Hispanics It seems hundreds of Hispanics did not find her joke funny, as some felt she was mocking or making light of a serious situation: “That was read as a mockery of the police,” was one comment. However, there were also those who chose to thank her for caring and even delighted in her figure: “How beautiful, thanks for caring.” “Chulada de mujer.” and “Always so beautiful.”

Ecuador is experiencing a crisis of violence Finally, according to Yahoo News, President Guillermo Lasso decided to set the curfew and explained who it’s directed at: “They are a declaration of open war against the law, the Government and against all of you, the citizens. We don’t allow it,” he stated. According to La Prensa, the recent wave of violence suffered by Ecuador and the recent attacks that have taken place in recent days presume that the weapons and war equipment used would have been provided by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.