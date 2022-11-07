Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her figure and ends up offending Hispanics (PHOTOS)
Lizbeth Rodríguez is always stirring up controversy. She decided to show off her assets. Did it go wrong and offend Hispanics?
It seems that for Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez, sharing her life on social media has been costly. She is known for being free spirited, however, she has also generated a lot of criticism. Now, Lizbeth shows off her figure and ends up offending Hispanics.
The host of Infieles has been sharing a bit of her recent trip to South America on Instagram. She shows her best outfits, as well as a bit of her digital projects there.
Lizbeth Rodríguez stirs up controversy again
However, recent photographs of Lizbeth Rodríguez have received hundreds of comments and a great deal of criticism. The Mexican host shared a gallery of photos showing off her figure and she ended up offending Hispanics.
In the photos, Lizbeth is seen wearing a fitted blue dress with a flower pattern in beige and pink tones. No one could miss her plunging neckline and mini skirt.
Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her figure
Behind her, as if it were a postcard, you could see Las Peñas, Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to La Nación, the country has been under a curfew lately. This is in order to ensure public safety and they’ve deployed the armed forces in the face of the recent wave of violence.
“6 o’clock, and all serene. Run to the little house, the curfew is at 9:00 pm. Meanwhile, the police are in their homes for their own safety,” reads the description that she wrote on her photos from Ecuador.
She ends up offending Hispanics
It seems hundreds of Hispanics did not find her joke funny, as some felt she was mocking or making light of a serious situation: “That was read as a mockery of the police,” was one comment.
However, there were also those who chose to thank her for caring and even delighted in her figure: “How beautiful, thanks for caring.” “Chulada de mujer.” and “Always so beautiful.”
Ecuador is experiencing a crisis of violence
Finally, according to Yahoo News, President Guillermo Lasso decided to set the curfew and explained who it’s directed at: “They are a declaration of open war against the law, the Government and against all of you, the citizens. We don’t allow it,” he stated.
According to La Prensa, the recent wave of violence suffered by Ecuador and the recent attacks that have taken place in recent days presume that the weapons and war equipment used would have been provided by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación.