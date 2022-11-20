Lizbeth Rodríguez lifts her miniskirt as she walks up the stairs (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez is always giving people something to talk about. She revealed her assets. She has no problem showing her bum.
Without a doubt, in recent years, this content creator has been the subject of endless controversies and, the fact is, that the Mexican host undoubtedly loves to be the center of attention. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez lifts her miniskirt as she’s walking up the stairs.
Social media is almost limitless and there’s no end to leaked content. It can even take away your privacy, especially if you’re a public figure. That was exactly what Lizbeth experienced when she found out about a recent leak of her adult content from OnlyFans.
Lizbeth Rodríguez is exposed
A large number of racy videos and images of the Infieles host have come to light. However, it seems that the situation doesn’t matter much to Lizbeth because she just keeps sharing more content.
A YouTube user decided to share a spicy video of Lizbeth Rodríguez showing some skin. People were especially titillated by the mischievous way she did it.
Lizbeth took the video when she was on her way to host her famous YouTube program Infieles, which previously achieved popularity under the name Exponiedo Infieles. After Liz’s departure from Badabun, she began producing the show independently.
The first seconds of recording show the Mexican beauty walking up the stairs with her staff. When she realized they were recording her from behind, Lizbeth mischievously lifted her miniskirt and showed her bum.
Then she pulls down the skintight olive green dress, which she accompanied with great accessories and matching shoes. Afterwards, Lizbeth smiles.
Infobae highlighted that, despite the criticism, the YouTuber is always on everyone’s lips. and this time it’s because of her latest Instagram posts where she revealed the details of her most recent trip to Panama and Venezuela.
Lizbeth Rodriguez is the queen of OnlyFans
El Heraldo reports that the ‘Queen of OnlyFans’ has shown why she is one of the stars of this adult content platform in a short time. She shares all kinds of photos that have turned on social networks and isn’t shy about showing off her body.
Debate emphasized one of Lizbeth Rodríguez’s latest posts in which she appears in a bathing suit. The image was shared on Instagram, where she has more than 11 million followers. Click here to see how Lizbeth Rodríguez lifts her miniskirt as she walks up the stairs.