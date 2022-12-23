Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively in bed (PHOTOS)
Lizbeth Rodríguez always sets social media on fire. She's looking more sensual than ever. She shared "spicy" photos from her bedroom.
The Infieles presenter continues to set social media on fire, and her more than 11 million followers thank her for allowing them to enjoy the spicy photos that showcase the Mexican beauty’s attributes. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively in bed.
Recently, the host decided to pamper her followers with a “little gift” a few days before Christmas. And she did it through her official Instagram account, where she shared some images of herself lounging in bed.
Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively from her bed
In the first photos you can see Lizbeth sitting on her bed, wearing a short skirt and a brown sweater with a plunging neckline in seasonal colors. She covered her lap with a heart-shaped pillow.
Later, the OnlyFans model struck an even sexier pose, showing off her legs and cleavage, though she was a little modest by continuing to cover her naughty bits with the pillow.
Lizbeth showed off her relaxed side
Without a doubt, another of the photos that caused a sensation is one in which Rodríguez is looking directly at the camera touching herself and showing off her Christmas manicure.
Despite the revealing images, the presenter looked very relaxed. Her loose hairstyle, makeup-free face and her casual attire, complemented each other for the ‘improvised’ photo session that Lizbeth Rodríguez shared with her fans, simply writing “Moments”.
“It seems that she needs to get some”
Quickly, a large number of users commented on the Mexican content creator’s post. Some of them criticized her for her ‘suggestive’ images, others thanked her for sharing her spectacular figure with the world.
“What’s wrong with women today, who can’t work with dignity without selling their bodies?” “You’ve already gone out of style.” “It seems that she needs to get some.” “You’re the most beautiful woman on the planet, I love you,” to highlight a few.
The post has more than 115,000 likes
So far, the post has more than one 115,000 likes. The impressive number is not surprising taking into account the millions of fans the host has on all of her different digital platforms.
Recently, Lizbeth made the list of personalities with the largest number of followers on OnlyFans, which indicates that despite the passage of time and her controversial departure from Badabun, her fans remain faithful.