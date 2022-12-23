Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively in bed (PHOTOS)

Lizbeth Rodríguez always sets social media on fire.

She’s looking more sensual than ever.

She shared “spicy” photos from her bedroom.

The Infieles presenter continues to set social media on fire, and her more than 11 million followers thank her for allowing them to enjoy the spicy photos that showcase the Mexican beauty’s attributes. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively in bed.

Recently, the host decided to pamper her followers with a “little gift” a few days before Christmas. And she did it through her official Instagram account, where she shared some images of herself lounging in bed.

Lizbeth Rodríguez poses seductively from her bed

In the first photos you can see Lizbeth sitting on her bed, wearing a short skirt and a brown sweater with a plunging neckline in seasonal colors. She covered her lap with a heart-shaped pillow.

Later, the OnlyFans model struck an even sexier pose, showing off her legs and cleavage, though she was a little modest by continuing to cover her naughty bits with the pillow.