Lizbeth Rodríguez cavorting in a bikini on a yacht (PHOTOS)

The Mexican host is back attracting attention.

She dazzled her followers on social media.

Lizbeth Rodríguez looks sexier than ever. The beautiful and sensual Mexican host once again paralyzed social networks with her daring poses and enviable figure. Lizbeth Rodríguez posted photos of herself cavorting in a bikini on a yacht. Find out the details! On her verified Instagram, where she has just over 11 million followers, the OnlyFans model also shared some images where she’s enjoying the warmth of the beach and a beautiful landscape. Lizbeth Rodríguez cavorting in a bikini on a yacht In the photographs you can see the Infieles presenter wearing a tiny yellow and black bikini that perfectly highlighted her attributes. As usual, she delighted of all her fans and followers. However, it was Lizbeth’s seductive poses that really captured everyone’s attention, as she cavorted on a yacht and showed off her voluptuous figure.

“Living the crazy life” One photo really caused a sensation as she looked out onto the water. Well, it’s because she turned her back to the camera, showing off her sexy thong. “Living the crazy life” was the description that the Mexican model decided to use on the photograph which, at the time of writing this article, has more than 200,000 “likes” and an innumerable number of comments.

Fans did not hesitate to flatter the host Followers of the native of Tijuana, Mexico, did not hesitate to express their opinions and leave messages for Lizbeth on her popular post: “How beautiful you look with that color of bathing suit.” “I love your beautiful skin color Liz,” to highlight a few. But, the compliments were just beginning for the OnlyFans model: “Wow! You have a spectacular figure, you look super beautiful.” “Liz you are beautiful; I admire you very much for how you have come forward.

She also got some hate: “You need a good tan” However, Lizbeth Rodríguez also received a great deal of criticism from her ‘haters’ as they pointed out her figure and that her photos were too daring. However, this didn’t stop the Mexican beauty from continuing to show off her body. “You need a good tan.” “She looks all black.” “The way you put makeup on your face like Kim Kardashian puts make up her butt.” “It hurts that I cannot dislike (I dislike).” “I almost thought that Gasparin was the friendly ghost, was some of the criticism that Lizbeth Rodríguez received.