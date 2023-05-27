Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a black bodysuit
Mexican influencer, Lizbeth Rodríguez, made many hearts beat faster with her latest Instagram post where she poses in a tight black bodysuit. Internet users showered her with compliments and even compared her to Karol G.
The Mexican YouTuber and influencer, who became known for her popular Infieles show, often shares very provocative photos on social media. Although of course, she gets criticism as well as praise.
LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ LOOKS SEXY IN A BLACK BODYSUIT
Lizbeth Rodríguez is once again in the eye of the hurricane after posting some racy photos. The Mexican YouTuber posed in a tight black bodysuit and over-the-knee boots. In one of her poses she shows off more than she intended.
«Life is about self-improvement, not about impressing others. It’s you against you, not against them,» wrote the presenter and YouTuber in the last photo.
Is she compared to Karol G?
Lizbeth’s followers did not hesitate to comment on the post, noting that «long hair suits her well». Some even compared her to Karol G, saying she used too much Photoshop and «it looks like an Instagram filter.»
«Karol G needed this type of Photoshop!» «She took the TikTok filter very seriously.» «A lot of Photoshop… in these and the past… what Karol G needed.»
Do her fans defend her?
Although there were negative comments, Lizbeth’s fans were quick to praise the photos. Some people even pointed out that they looked like a magazine cover.
«The 8th wonder of the world.» «It’s not for nothing that straight and long hair looks really good on you.» «Goddess» «Lately she uploads magazine cover photos.» «How beautiful my girl.» «Always spectacular, friend.» «A whole goddess of Olympus, impressive monument of a woman.» I have always thought the same, you are beautiful Liz, I love you.»
Some ask Lizbeth Rodríguez to quit social media!
In an earlier photo Lizbeth posted on Instagram where she’s wearing a sheer pink bodysuit, fans actually asked that she stop sharing content and «respect yourself.»
“Stop social networks, please.” “Stop selling your body and respect yourself more.” “Stop posting m… das.” “There it is! What you sell is your sexuality.» «Were there no more filters?»