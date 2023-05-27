Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a tight black bodysuit.

She showed off her spectacular figure on social media.

Fans compare her to Karol G.

Mexican influencer, Lizbeth Rodríguez, made many hearts beat faster with her latest Instagram post where she poses in a tight black bodysuit. Internet users showered her with compliments and even compared her to Karol G.

The Mexican YouTuber and influencer, who became known for her popular Infieles show, often shares very provocative photos on social media. Although of course, she gets criticism as well as praise.

LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ LOOKS SEXY IN A BLACK BODYSUIT

Lizbeth Rodríguez is once again in the eye of the hurricane after posting some racy photos. The Mexican YouTuber posed in a tight black bodysuit and over-the-knee boots. In one of her poses she shows off more than she intended.

«Life is about self-improvement, not about impressing others. It’s you against you, not against them,» wrote the presenter and YouTuber in the last photo.