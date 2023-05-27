Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a black bodysuit

Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a black bodysuit

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a tight black bodysuit.
  • She showed off her spectacular figure on social media.
  • Fans compare her to Karol G.

Mexican influencer, Lizbeth Rodríguez, made many hearts beat faster with her latest Instagram post where she poses in a tight black bodysuit. Internet users showered her with compliments and even compared her to Karol G.

The Mexican YouTuber and influencer, who became known for her popular Infieles show, often shares very provocative photos on social media. Although of course, she gets criticism as well as praise.

LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ LOOKS SEXY IN A BLACK BODYSUIT

LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ STOLE THE ATTENTION
Photo: Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez is once again in the eye of the hurricane after posting some racy photos. The Mexican YouTuber posed in a tight black bodysuit and over-the-knee boots. In one of her poses she shows off more than she intended.

«Life is about self-improvement, not about impressing others. It’s you against you, not against them,» wrote the presenter and YouTuber in the last photo.

Is she compared to Karol G?

Do they compare her with Karol G?
Photo: Instagram

Lizbeth’s followers did not hesitate to comment on the post, noting that «long hair suits her well». Some even compared her to Karol G, saying she used too much Photoshop and «it looks like an Instagram filter.»

«Karol G needed this type of Photoshop!» «She took the TikTok filter very seriously.» «A lot of Photoshop… in these and the past… what Karol G needed.»

Do her fans defend her?

Lizbeth Rodríguez tight outfit: Do they defend her?
Photo: Instagram

Although there were negative comments, Lizbeth’s fans were quick to praise the photos. Some people even pointed out that they looked like a magazine cover.

«The 8th wonder of the world.» «It’s not for nothing that straight and long hair looks really good on you.» «Goddess» «Lately she uploads magazine cover photos.» «How beautiful my girl.» «Always spectacular, friend.» «A whole goddess of Olympus, impressive monument of a woman.» I have always thought the same, you are beautiful Liz, I love you.»

Some ask Lizbeth Rodríguez to quit social media!

Lizbeth Rodríguez tight outfit: They ask her to leave social networks!
Photo: Instagram

In an earlier photo Lizbeth posted on Instagram where she’s wearing a sheer pink bodysuit, fans actually asked that she stop sharing content and «respect yourself.»

“Stop social networks, please.” “Stop selling your body and respect yourself more.” “Stop posting m… das.” “There it is! What you sell is your sexuality.» «Were there no more filters?»

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Chiquis Rivera traje baño

Chiquis Rivera dances in a white bodysuit and people body shame her

Aleyda Ortiz talks to MundoNOW about leaving ‘Despierta América’
Muestran a los papás de Peso Pluma y se sorprenden en redes

Peso Pluma’s parents surprise everyone on social media

Lizbeth Rodríguez gets cheeky in a black bodysuit
Clarissa Molina Vicente Saavedra rostro cuerpo

Clarissa Molina shares a message for her ex Vicente Saavedra (VIDEO)