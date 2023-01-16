Lizbeth Rodríguez talks about her bathroom hygiene.

She surprised everyone with her video from the toilet.

She shamelessly showed how she wipes.

The Mexican presenter is once again stirring up controversy for her racy videos and apparent lack of shame. This time, Lizbeth Rodríguez explains how she wipes in the bathroom and no one can believe it.

It seems that the OnlyFans model decided to make light of the criticism of her appearance. Proof of this was her most recent TikTok video which already has over 800,000 views.

Lizbeth Rodríguez describes her bathroom hygiene

After receiving a large number of comments and questions her long fake nails, Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to and answer all her haters and show how they don’t affect her daily lie.

In the first seconds of the recording, the host from Tijuana appears sitting in the bathroom, wearing only a bra and says: “And can you wipe with those nails?”