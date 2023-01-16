Lizbeth Rodríguez explains how she wipes in the bathroom and nobody can believe it (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez talks about her bathroom hygiene. She surprised everyone with her video from the toilet. She shamelessly showed how she wipes.
- Lizbeth Rodríguez talks about her bathroom hygiene.
- She surprised everyone with her video from the toilet.
- She shamelessly showed how she wipes.
The Mexican presenter is once again stirring up controversy for her racy videos and apparent lack of shame. This time, Lizbeth Rodríguez explains how she wipes in the bathroom and no one can believe it.
It seems that the OnlyFans model decided to make light of the criticism of her appearance. Proof of this was her most recent TikTok video which already has over 800,000 views.
Lizbeth Rodríguez describes her bathroom hygiene
After receiving a large number of comments and questions her long fake nails, Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to and answer all her haters and show how they don’t affect her daily lie.
In the first seconds of the recording, the host from Tijuana appears sitting in the bathroom, wearing only a bra and says: “And can you wipe with those nails?”
Lizbeth showed off her long false nails
With natural makeup and somewhat disheveled, Lizbeth showed off her long red and green manicure, in honor of the Christmas season.
Later, in the video, she takes a piece of toilet paper and rolls it around her hand to wipe herself. She repeatedly does the same thing while looking seductively at the camera.
“I used wet wipes to leave no residue”
As if this were not enough, the host of Cheaters continued to show her wiping routine after using the bathroom. She explained in her video that she not only uses toilet paper for the process, but also wet wipes.
“I used wet wipes so as not to leave residue,” Lizbeth Rodríguez wrote at the top while in the video she showed which wipes she prefers and how she cleans her bum with them.
TMI? People immediately commented
While the Mexican host shared the intimate moment, she still managed to make it seductive for her followers. Finally, she finished her video with more than 60,000 “likes” writing: “Ready for anything.”
Quickly, people commented: “It is not possible to explain more.” “It was not necessary.” “We did not want so much detail.” “You made my day.” “We demand to see the result.” Click here to see how Lizbeth Rodríguez explains how she wipes.