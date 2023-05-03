Lizbeth Rodríguez shakes her assets in sheer trousers
Lizbeth Rodríguez dancing in sheer trousers! She never disappoints her fans. She is one of the sexiest women on OnlyFans.
Lizbeth Rodríguez dancing in sheer trousers! The most famous YouTuber in Mexico found herself involved in a new scandal after a TikTok video of Lizbeth Rodríguez dancing in sheer trousers created an uproar.
So far it has more than 348,000 reactions from her fans and her haters. Her videos always cause a stir as men usually love her and women disapprove of her sexy antics.
On this occasion, as on many others, the gorgeous host flaunted her figure in a red bra top and flowey black pants that left little to the imagination.
She wrote the following in the description of the video: “Don’t come to me with your passive-aggressive comments, I’m going to answer you aggressive-aggressive.” Of course, people were quick to respond to the OnlyFans star.
What did people say?
Immediately people commented on her revealing outfit: “Answer me any way you want.” “beautiful” “My future girlfriend.” “My crush of all life” “I’m in love with you.” “I love you.” “Beautiful eyes.”
Other people commented: “Give it to me.” “What a cool woman.” “Pure perfection.” “You are the best, may God always bless you, never but never stop shining blessings.” “I love this woman.” “Simply beautiful greetings pretty lady.”
The video turned on Lizbeth’s fans
There were even more comments: “You should drown me in your thoughts.” “How will you look as a doggy?” “I love your bra, where did you get it?” “All that Liz?” “Red suits you well.”
Other people added: “God said ‘Make Lizbeth’ and men fell in love.” “Now ma’am, stay still.” “Give it to me.” “You can tell he talks about her.”
She’s full of surprises
In the video, Lizbeth is dancing with her hair loose, shaking her hips and turning around to show off her tiny waist and her curvaceous rear.
She is one of the most popular women on Only Fans because of her sexy videos and collaborations with other hot content creators.