Lizbeth Rodríguez is cheeky on TikTok and Laura Bozzo praises her (VIDEO)
The Mexican host is always controversial. Laura Bozzo complimented her figure. Lizbeth Rodríguez is criticized for being cheeky on TikTok.
As usual, Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez gives us plenty to talk about on social media. However, opinions about her posts are divided. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez is cheeky on TikTok and Laura Bozzo praises her for showing off her assets.
The host shared a spicy video on TikTok where she shakes her booty wearing barely-there lingerie. In the first few seconds of the video, she’s wearing a sexy white outfit.
Lizbeth wore an eye-catching white bodysuit as she moved sensually to the music. The controversial Exponiendo infieles host seduced her followers and showed off her assets.
Comments immediately poured in. Even the famous Peruvian host Laura Bozzo could not resist and left a message flattering Lizbeth.
“Regal as always, Lizbeth Rodríguez,” the La Casa de los Famosos 2 contestant wrote to her. Laura did not hesitate to make her admiration for the YouTube host public and the spicy video was the perfect place to do it.
Similarly, other users commented: “So beautiful.” “Wow, I fell in love.” “How beautiful.” However, she also received criticism for her slightly racy video: “What’s wrong with her!” “Help, what’s wrong with her,” they remarked.
The hosts are close friends
It’s important to note that the hosts are close friends and that they even spend their birthdays together, according to Debate. In addition, on several occasions, they have been seen looking very close on social media.
However, Infobae reported that both have been involved in controversies. Alfredo Adame branded them “accomplices” in tax fraud and accused them of concealing themselves in their homes after alleged problems with the authorities.
Lizbeth Rodríguez is traveling through South America
Lizbeth Rodríguez traveled America del Sur to record exclusive and very special content for her followers. Well, her almost 12 million followers confirm that she is one of the most popular influencers of the moment.
As CR Hoy points out, a couple of days ago she visited Costa Rica to record her famous YouTube show which she had started with Badabun and later decided to separate and do on her own. Click here to see Lizbeth Rodríguez’s cheeky TikTok video.