As usual, Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez gives us plenty to talk about on social media. However, opinions about her posts are divided. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez is cheeky on TikTok and Laura Bozzo praises her for showing off her assets.

The host shared a spicy video on TikTok where she shakes her booty wearing barely-there lingerie. In the first few seconds of the video, she’s wearing a sexy white outfit.

Lizbeth wore an eye-catching white bodysuit as she moved sensually to the music. The controversial Exponiendo infieles host seduced her followers and showed off her assets.

Comments immediately poured in. Even the famous Peruvian host Laura Bozzo could not resist and left a message flattering Lizbeth.