Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora post sexy lingerie pics
They set social media on fire. Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora confirm their romance? The women look more sensual than ever.
After rumors of a possible relationship, the controversial Mexican influencers and models Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora share “intimate” lingerie photos on social media. Are they confirming their romance? We tell you the details.
Recently, the daughter of the popular Mexican rocker Alex Lora and the renowned presenter of the YouTube project Exponiendo infieles have been on everyone’s lips as they’ve shared suggestive videos on more than one occasion where they made spicy statements and even kissed.
Now, they decided to put an end to everyone’s questions regarding their titillating and suggestive videos. And they were even encouraged to do sexy challenges together.
Recently, they shared some spicy photos, where they’re both wearing red lingerie, with their more than 24 million followers on Instagram.
“If you want me, if you need me, I’m yours”
The first to post the pictures on her Instagram account was Celia Lora, who, in the first image, was lying on a bed with white sheets. What stood out in the photo was that her playmate was shown wearing suggestive red lingerie.
And in the description it said: “If you love me, if you need me, I’m yours”. Naturally, some Instagram users immediately left comments praising her beauty and even asking whether it was a “hint” for the influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez.
Minutes later, what caused surprise is that Liz and Celia collaborated on a post, both appearing in similar lingerie and looking closer than ever. However, this would not be the only image that they would reveal.
Likewise, Celia shared another suggestive image on her own account from the same photo shoot where the controversial pair appear in red lingerie. This was from behind, revealing their attributes.
Lizbeth Rodríguez: “The woman of my dreams”
Lizbeth also individually shared another image on her Instagram account which raised even more suspicions that two are in a relationship because in the image Liz is pulling at the top of Celia’s teddy.
In the description, the influencer wrote: “And with you the woman of my dreams.” Some expressed their surprise at seeing these intimate images of the alleged couple: “Beauties.” “My wife and my girlfriend together.”