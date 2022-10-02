They set social media on fire.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora confirm their romance?

The women look more sensual than ever.

After rumors of a possible relationship, the controversial Mexican influencers and models Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora share “intimate” lingerie photos on social media. Are they confirming their romance? We tell you the details.

Recently, the daughter of the popular Mexican rocker Alex Lora and the renowned presenter of the YouTube project Exponiendo infieles have been on everyone’s lips as they’ve shared suggestive videos on more than one occasion where they made spicy statements and even kissed.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora share lingerie pics

Now, they decided to put an end to everyone’s questions regarding their titillating and suggestive videos. And they were even encouraged to do sexy challenges together.

Recently, they shared some spicy photos, where they’re both wearing red lingerie, with their more than 24 million followers on Instagram.