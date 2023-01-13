Lizbeth Rodriguez is again involved in controversy.

Isn’t she earning enough on OnlyFans?

She’s harshly criticized for what she did in Colombia.

Once again, the Mexican influencer is in the eye of the storm. This time it’s because of what she did on a public street in Colombia. Infieles host, Lizbeth Rodriguez, was caught begging for money on the street and nobody could believe it.

The Tijuana-born host once again went viral on TikTok. And it was not for showing off her assets or for dancing sensually like she usually does. This time it was for doing something unthinkable.

Lizbeth Rodriguez is caught begging for money on the street

The Mexican host was filmed by social media users begging for money. What was even more surprising was how the OnlyFans model looked. This because everyone knows how much money she earns with her content on different platforms.

In the video, which now exceeds 7 million views, Lizbeth Rodríguez was dressed down, wearing casual jeans, a pink top, a green jacket, and tennis shoes.