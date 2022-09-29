Lizbeth Rodríguez appears nude and shows off her assets (VIDEO)

The host of Exponiendo infieles appears nude.

Lizbeth Rodríguez turns up the heat on social media.

Celia Lora stars in scandalous photos with Rodríguez.

Lizbeth Rodríguez posts nude video. Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez is now involved in controversy again for something not so different from what we are used to seeing. The former Badabun host posted a video from bed that drove her fans crazy.

Lizbeth is known for being involved in controversies due to her racy photos, celebrity issues and lawsuits. But now the 28-year-old host showed off her assets and fulfilled her fans’ fantasies.

SHE APPEARS WITHOUT ANY CLOTHES!

The host of Exponiendo infieles posted an Instagram Story for her more than 11 million followers where she’s reclining in bed with no clothes on. Needless to say, her fans were thrilled.

Obviously the host was not completely naked because she was covering herself with one hand, however people have gone crazy after the Mexican beauty posted the video. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez without clothes