Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora in lingerie again

They are always stirring up controversy with their “spicy” comments and content shared on their respective social networks. These two women certainly don’t go unnoticed. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora are in lingerie again. Are they showing off their romance?
Lizbeth Rodríguez is the host who rose to fame with the YouTube TV show Exponiendo Infieles. Meanwhile, the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora has been involved in scandals from a very young age.
Recently, Celia and Lizbeth began sharing their “close” friendship on social media which, over time, sparked a wave of rumors that the Mexican beauties had been in a relationship for a long time.
This time was no exception. Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora reappeared wearing skimpy lingerie on their Instagram accounts. In addition, they were posing very close together, which caused even more suspicion about their supposed romance.
“Come in, walk this way, you and me baby,” reads the description that Celia Lora, who models for men’s magazines and OnlyFans, included on their post.
In the photo, Lizbeth Rodríguez is wearing a navy blue babydoll which, despite covering a little more than usual, still gives viewers an eyeful.
They aren’t afraid to show their assets
On the other hand, Celia Lora was wearing very skimpy lingerie, in shades of blue like Lizbeth. Unlike the host, Celia opted for a more revealing look. She has no problem showing off her assets.
Lizbeth had her back to Celia, and Alex Lora’s daughter took the opportunity to grab ‘her baby’, as she calls her in the description of the post, by the hips. Both stared at the camera and shared the intimate moment.
Celia Lora: “I love you, and I miss you very much”
It seems that the image took Lizbeth Rodríguez by surprise and she responded to the photo with a “romantic” message to Lora: “You’re beautiful Celia.” Immediately afterwards, the model responded lovingly: “I love you, and I miss you very much.”
Finally, social media users did not hesitate to share their opinions of the spicy image: “Are you a couple?” “You both look very beautiful.” “Vulgar” “Lizbeth looks like a transvestite.”