Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora are in lingerie again!

Are they still in a relationship?

They show more skin than ever.

They are always stirring up controversy with their “spicy” comments and content shared on their respective social networks. These two women certainly don’t go unnoticed. Now, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora are in lingerie again. Are they showing off their romance?

Lizbeth Rodríguez is the host who rose to fame with the YouTube TV show Exponiendo Infieles. Meanwhile, the daughter of the Mexican rocker Alex Lora has been involved in scandals from a very young age.

Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora in lingerie again

Recently, Celia and Lizbeth began sharing their “close” friendship on social media which, over time, sparked a wave of rumors that the Mexican beauties had been in a relationship for a long time.

This time was no exception. Lizbeth Rodríguez and Celia Lora reappeared wearing skimpy lingerie on their Instagram accounts. In addition, they were posing very close together, which caused even more suspicion about their supposed romance.