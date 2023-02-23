Livia Brito reacts to the arrest of her ex, Said Pichardo.

She claims not to have had contact with him since their breakup.

Said Pichardo is in pretrial detention. On Tuesday, February 21, it was reported that Livia Brito’s former boyfriend Said Pichardo, better known as “El Caballero”, was detained in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office after several of his neighbors reported him for having drugs and weapons. Now the La Piloto star has reacted to his arrest. El Caballero’s neighbors reported him because he had huge, noisy parties late at night and many of his guests and friends brought weapons and drugs. Said Pichardo arrested in Mexico City Said Pichardo was arrested on Monday, February 20, 2022, by members of the Citizen Security Secretariat. He had firearms, drugs, a Lamborghini and at least 10 million pesos at his home in Mexico City. As soon as the news about Said’s arrest began to make headlines, the Cuban actress, who has starred in soap operas such as La Desalmada, was quick to respond to what happened with a video where she made it clear that she had not had contact with him since their breakup.

Livia Brito responds to the arrest of her ex, Said Pichardo On her official Instagram account Livia Brito shared a video where she talks about what happened with her ex, Said Pichardo. She explained she hadn’t had any contact with him, “I wanted to tell you that, as you all know, I had a relationship over six years ago with this person,” the actress began. “I met him as a singer, as a businessman and I have not heard from him, many years have passed since this,” Livia Brito added after learning that her ex was arrested for various crimes That was all she said about it.

“Many years have passed since this” After that, she shared her happiness at being able to be part of the Lo Nuestro Awards that will take place on Thursday, February 23. She also revealed that she underwent artificial insemination so she could become a mother soon. She didn’t say anything more about Said Pichardo. Tv y Notas reported that Said, a rapper and actor who recently appeared in the melodrama Mi Fortuna es Amarte, is possibly connected to a criminal gang involved in kidnapping, homicide, extortion, theft, as well as the sale and distribution of drugs so he could pay dearly for his actions.

Said Pichardo is in pretrial detention After his initial hearing, the judge who is handling the case made the decision to keep him in preventive detention for the moment in the Reclusorio Oriente in Mexico City, according to TV y Notas. On Friday, February 24, Said Pichardo’s defense will try to get him released. So far no more details are known about the case of Livia Brito’s ex who was arrested in possession of weapons, drugs and lots of money.