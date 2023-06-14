Lionel Messi was detained by border police in China

Lionel Messi was detained in China.

The Argentine soccer star didn’t have a visa or the proper passport.

Did he make the match with Australia? Lionel Messi detained by border police in China. One of the biggest soccer stars of the moment, Lionel Messi, was detained by immigration authorities at the airport in China. The Argentine footballer had traveled with his team to play some friendly matches there. Inter Miami’s new star arrived in China on a private plane along with the rest of his team for the friendly match but, to his surprise, he was detained by authorities. It turns out that Messi didn’t have his visa or his Argentine passport with him. Lionel Messi is detained by immigration in China The soccer player was held for a few hours while they resolved his visa issue. In the end, the Argentine National Team helped him get a special permit. Lionel Messi was ultimately able to enter the country, according to El Financiero. Messi’s arrival caused a stir in Beijing. Fans gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the best soccer player in the world. Some fans even tried to climb over the airport fence to get closer to him.

Did he make it to the match with Australia? Messi finally made it through immigration and was able to join the Argentina national team. He apologized for the inconvenience and said that he was excited to play in China. The friendly Argentina-Australia match will be played on Thursday at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing. Tickets have been selling at high prices on the black market and the match is expected to sell out. Messi is expected to be the star of the show. He is Argentina’s all-time top scorer and has won the Ballon d’Or a record seven times. He is also a six-time Champions League winner. The Argentina-Australia match is an important event for Chinese soccer fans. It is an opportunity to see one of the best players of all time in person.

Messi’s arrival is a boost for Chinese soccer Lionel Messi’s arrival in Beijing is a big boost for Chinese soccer. The Argentine superstar is one of the most popular athletes in the world and his presence in China is sure to generate a lot of interest in the sport. Messi’s visit comes at a time when Chinese soccer is trying to increase its popularity. The Chinese Super League has been investing heavily in foreign players in recent years, and the national team has made some progress lately. However, soccer in China still has a long way to go to catch up with the popularity of sports like basketball.

Friendly matches Messi’s presence in China will help raise the profile of the sport and attract more fans. It could also help inspire young Chinese players and give them something to aspire to. It is still too early to say what the long-term impact of Messi’s arrival will be on Chinese football. However, there is no doubt that his presence in the country is a huge positive development for the sport. The current world champion team will play two friendly matches before the qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup. The first will be against Australia in Beijing next Thursday and against Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday, June 19.