Lionel Messi chooses Inter Miami as his next team (PHOTOS)

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami.

The soccer star stunned fans with his decision.

Many expected him to go to Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami: After the Argentine superstar took some time to decide his future, it has now been officially reported that Lionel Messi is rocking the world of soccer again. He lands in the MLS in the United States, to play with Inter Miami.

After months — years, even — of conjecture, Messi’s decision to join the Miami club was finally confirmed by the player himself on Wednesday. This is the club that has been led by David Beckham, another soccer icon, since its founding five years ago.

On Wednesday, June 7, the Argentine player made perhaps his most drastic decision since he began his career as an athlete. After being undecided between joining teams like Al-Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami, the player has made a choice.

«I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still don’t have it 100% closed. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on this path,» he said at a press conference according to the AP.