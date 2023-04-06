Liliana Cervantes charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death (PHOTOS)

Liliana Cervantes is charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Nathan Freeman died in a Houston apartment after the attack.

She tried to stitch his wounds before he died.

Liliana Cervantes was arrested and charged with the stabbing murder of her boyfriend Nathan Freeman in a domestic violence incident. Cervantes, 25, allegedly attacked him in a fit of rage, although authorities still don’t know for sure what motivated the attack.

If found guilty, Liliana Cervantes could face 20 to 99 years in prison for the murder. She is currently being held in a Texas jail.

Liliana Cervantes charged with killing Nathan Freeman

According to the case documents, consulted by MundoNow, on Monday, March 20, at 8:45 p.m., authorities in Houston, Texas received a call about a man who had been stabbed in an apartment. It is not detailed who called 911.

Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to The Grand Hampton at Clear Lake complex at 16302 El Camino Real to investigate the report.