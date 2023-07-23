Lili Estefan returns to El Gordo y La Flaca.

She explains what was going on with her health.

Lili Estefan is following strict restrictions to avoid getting sick again.

Lili Estefan returns to El Gordo y La Flaca Last week, Cuban host Lili Estefan was greatly missed on El Gordo y la Flaca, as she was absent due to some health problems which made it impossible for her to appear on the program which she hosts alongside Raúl de Molina. Raúl informed his viewers a few days ago that his co-host was not feeling well: «Lili is not feeling well today and with us is now Karina Banda» he revealed last week at the start of the program, surprising the show’s large Hispanic audience.

Lili Estefan reappears looking better than ever Now, the model and host is back on the show where she was surely very missed because social media was flooded with comments hoping for her quick return. On yesterday’s show, Lili was in the studio again and talked about her health problems. The host was happy to be cack, wearing a beautiful yellow dress. However, now Raúl de Molina will not be with her, since he is going to the Premios Juventud.

Lili Estefan reveals what happened Estefan began explaining: «Rauli, I know that everyone is waiting for me to give an explanation. Look, the only thing I am going to say is that everyone asks me what is the last thing I did before my face was deformed by the allergic reaction that I just had.» «The last thing I did on Friday was go to your house for dinner,» she said jokingly to her co-host ov more than 15 years. She indicated she had a major allergic reaction which affected her face.

Lili Estefan returns to the program after health problems: This happened to the Cuban Lily proceeded to tell viewers what precisely happened: «[I got]contact dermatitis, I’m allergic to certain chemicals that we think may be in makeup, in nail polish…» she told her viewers yesterday at the program. «They did an exam on the patches, my entire back was filled with 10 patches with 82 chemicals and it revealed that I am allergic to five chemicals.» On the other hand, she said that she also had to take certain restrictions into account: «I cannot paint my nails. Nor can I put make up in my face with any type of chemical substance. I went then and bought makeup that does not have chemicals,» said Lili Estefan.