Lili Estefan resurfaces after health problems kept her away from El Gordo y La Flaca.

Will she be back on the show soon?

Lili Estefan resurfaces after experiencing health problems Fans of the renowned supermodel and host were understandably concerned when Lili did not appear on the show. Her co-host, Raúl de Molina, had informed the audience that she was ill, but no further details were provided until now.

Lili Estefan has good news After a week-long absence from the show and her social media platforms, the Cuban presenter shared a touching video, reassuring her fans that she is in a stable condition and recovering from an allergic reaction. In her heartwarming post, Lily shared a very special reason for her reappearance. She joyfully announced that her brother Juan Estefan and sister-in-law Olida are expecting a baby girl. Lily expressed her happiness for this long-awaited miracle.

Lili looks much better now A few days ago, Estefan shared a video where she was seen in great company, surrounded by her family and confirming that she is doing much better. With her signature joy, Lili was dancing to the beat of electronic music, accompanied by her daughter and other family members. Adding to the lively atmosphere, her son Lorenzo served as the DJ, providing the perfect soundtrack for their joyful gathering. Lili’s energetic dance moves to the tune of La Flaca were a relief to many, as it seemed to be a testament that everything is well, despite the rumors about her health.

Raúl de Molina reveals how his co-host is doing Very soon, we hope to see the beloved ‘Flaca’ back on television, although it has not been officially confirmed whether she will be returning to Univision’s popular show this week. Raúl de Molina, Lili’s long-time co-host, recently provided an update on her condition. «Lili is still at home, she hasn’t been feeling well in the past few days. My dear Karina Banda is here accompanying me,» Raúl de Molina shared after Lili’s absence on Monday, July 10. The audience eagerly awaits Lili’s return, as expressed through social media, where they have expressed how much they miss seeing her on TV.