Lili Estefan and Kate del Castillo enjoy the Ana Gabriel concert

Lili Estefan and Kate del Castillo attend Ana Gabriel’s concert.

Ana Gabriel sang to them.

Did they go to a party together?

Latin American stars Lili Estefan and Kate del Castillo showed they are fans too when they attended an Ana Gabriel concert. The host of El Gordo y La Flaca and the Mexican actress enjoyed the show in Miami on June 3 and had a lot of fun singing together.

Lili and Kate met at the Kaseya Center, where Ana performed in a stop on her Por Amor A Ustedes Tour. The Cuban host shared her magical experience on social media.

“Cantando a todo pulmón! This is how @jessimaldonadotv @katedelcastillo and I enjoyed the closing of the Latin American tour of @anagabrieloficial last night in #Miami. what a NIGHT! Congratulations Ana, you are UNIQUE, WE LOVE you,” Lili wrote on Instagram.

The photos showed Lili and her very excited companions singing Ay Amor — one of Ana Gabriel’s most successful songs — from the front row, a few feet from the talented singer.