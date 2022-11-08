Lili Brillanti accuses Galilea Montijo of threatening to hit her

There is a great rivalry between Lili Brillanti and Galilea Montijo.

Montijo has been accused of mistreating Brillanti.

What happened between them? Lili Brillanti and Galilea Montijo have had a rivalry for decades. In early 2020 the Hoy host explained her reasons for her years-long fight with the ex Vida TV host. For her part, Lili has told her side of what happened with Galilea Montijo. Brillanti became one of the most outstanding and promising figures in all of Mexican television. She stood out for her beauty, friendliness, and natural abilities in front of the cameras. But lately she has disappeared from the media. Galilea tells her side On Vida TV, Televisa’s main program, hosts Galilea Montijo and Lilí Brillanti worked together alongside Héctor “Homerito”Sandarti and the late Dolores Salomón, better known as “La Bodoquito”. The show had a large audience between 2001 and 2006 with its games and various entertaining segments. Galilea said that Brillanti leaked notes speaking ill of her work so she decided to confront her and they almost hit each other. The presenter, originally from Guadalajara, explained that, while they worked together on this program, Lili did not miss an opportunity to make Galilea’s private life public.

Did Galilea mistreat Lili? Lili appeared on the program, Se lo dijo on the Mexican Multimedia network, where she spoke with host Miguel Díaz, and said that Montijo’s fame had gone into her head. She also said that she had gone so far as to threaten to harm her physically. Remembering the confrontations she had with Montijo, Lili said that her former colleague had threatened her: “Once she told me that she didn’t hit me because she knew my parents and that she respected them and that she was a lady. I was really scared. She was like a threat.”

Lili Brillanti came to ask for a job today After the actress and host made it public that Galilea Montijo tried to hit her when they worked together 20 years ago on Vida TV, a journalist came out in defense of the host from Guadalajara. “It turns out that after making these statements she comes and asks Andrea Rodríguez, who is our producer, for a job to come to Hoy. Well, I don’t know why but I think that they’re not going to give it to her,” said Mexican entertainment journalist Martha Figeroa. SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Galilea’s fame Host Miguel Díaz asked Lili about who had the biggest ego, since the host said that in show business there are always fights over ego. Díaz quickly said Galilea Montijo. She said that the host of Hoy “had a big ego.” “Several things got together for Galilea, the success of the program, she already had a name and she came from Ritmoson, that was added to the success of VIVALAVI, she became Cuauhtémoc’s girlfriend, won Big Brother. Maybe she doesn’t realize that her fame has gone into her head,” said host Lili Brillanti. With information from Infobae, Multimedios and El Heraldo de Mexico.