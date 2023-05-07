LGBTQIA+ Families: Adoption, foster care, and creating new traditions

1.1 million same-sex families in the US have at least one child.

LGBTQIA+ couples are more likely to adopt.

Learn about the challenges and opportunities for LGBTQIA+ families.

According to the US Census, there are at least 1.1 million LGBTQIA+ families in the country. Of these, 15% have at least one child. In the same survey, it was found that these families tend to be smaller and 54% of them are only made up of parents and one child.

Various studies have found that LGBTQIA+ families are often formed through adoption or fostering. Find out what the requirements are, resources available to them and the most common challenges faced by same-sex households.

Adoption in LGBTQIA+ families

For many years, in the United States (and other parts of the world) laws prohibited adoption by same-sex couples. However, since 1973 the laws have changed, thanks, in part, to the efforts of organizations such as the American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association, which, based on scientific evidence, demonstrated that sexual orientation doesn’t affect one’s ability to parent.

In addition, among the arguments legalizing adoption for LGBTQIA+ couples, are the right of children to be cared for by biological, adoptive or guardian parents, good living conditions and economic and emotional stability for children.