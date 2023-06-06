Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton breaks his silence!

Did he confirm romance rumors about Shakira?

Fans are thrilled about the possible new couple.

Lewis Hamilton drops a hint about Shakira: British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and international superstar Shakira have raised suspicions about a possible romance. After they were seen together on several occasions, many fans of the Si Te Vas singer suspect that they are more than friends.

After Shakira split with Piqué, she has not gone public with a new relationship. However, recent statements made by the 38-year-old driver confirm she’s his type of woman.

A few months ago, the singer was seen with the Formula 1 driver, which was a great surprise for her fans, since she broke up with Piqué a long time ago and she hadn’t been seen looking so happy in a long time.

Now people are sharing more and more evidence online about a possible romance but this has not been confirmed by the singer or the driver.