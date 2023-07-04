Leos are born between July 23 and August 22.

What are some of the most common Leo personality traits?

Find out more about this fire sign. What are some of the most common Leo personality traits? Fire signs like Leo tend to be lovers of life, with a strong desire to improve themselves and enjoy the fruits of their efforts, although they also have some negative traits. Their passionate and dreamy nature could turn out to be an aspect that works against Leos, who expect a lot from life and who tend to be easily disappointed when their wishes do not come true as they hoped. Learn about five Leo personality traits! 5. Leo personality traits: They are noble Those born between July 23 and August 22 tend to be incredibly noble, generous, and kind people who are almost always looking for ways to contribute. They like to help and make a difference to improve others’ lives. In addition to their nobility, Leos are also loyal, but they will always expect to be treated with the same respect they give. This makes some people think they are selfish, but this is something this fire sign can live with. Leos know what they expect from life, and they aren’t afraid to ask for it.

4. Leos love luxury… and also drama One of the personality traits of this zodiac sign is the taste they have for the good life. They are lovers of luxury who, given the opportunity, will not skimp on things that seem attractive or that represent a benefit to their daily life. For Leo, luxury is just as important as comfort, but when something doesn’t live up to their expectations, whether it’s a purchase, a personal relationship, or a job, they can bring the drama.

3. Leos are natural leaders Confidence is one of the personality traits of the Leo sign. Their passionate nature, and their tendency to be objective and diplomatic are two characteristics that make them excellent leaders who are not afraid of making decisions. When the need to dominate and demonstrate leadership overwhelms Leo, they may begin to display signs of arrogance that often make those around them uncomfortable. However, because of their curious nature, they tend to know more than others.

2. They are dominant Leo is symbolized by a lion, the king of the jungle and one of the most powerful animals in the entire animal kingdom, capable of intimidating its adversaries with just one look. Perhaps for this reason, those born under this zodiac sign are not afraid of giving orders, nor of saying no when they don’t agree with something. Their leadership ability begins with themselves — they know how to conduct themselves to get where they want and they don’t hesitate to put their needs first, even when their decisions make others uncomfortable.

1. Leos are detail-oriented In all areas of their lives, but especially in love, Leos expect to receive great gifts from their partners. They are lovers of unexpected gifts, romantic words and special attention, especially on important dates. And they expect that because they are also like that. Their loving and loyal nature also means they often find inventive ways to show their affection, as they’re not shy about letting people know how much they love them in the most creative ways possible!